Derby hero Adayar is mighty in King George victory

Love, winner of last year’s 1000 Guineas and Oaks for Aidan O’Brien, was sent off the 13-8 favourite – but had to settle for third
Derby hero Adayar is mighty in King George victory

Adayar ridden by jockey William Buick on their way to winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes during the QIPCO King George Diamond Weekend at Ascot. Picture: Nigel French

Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 16:47
Nick Robson

Derby hero Adayar cemented his superstar status with an impressive victory in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

Charlie Appleby’s charge was the first Epsom winner to follow up in the 12-furlong Group One since Galileo in 2001, with jockey William Buick saluting the crowd as he passed the post with a length and three-quarters to spare over Mishriff.

Love, winner of last year’s 1000 Guineas and Oaks for Aidan O’Brien, was sent off the 13-8 favourite – but had to settle for third, beaten a further length and three-quarters.

Her stablemate Broome slightly fluffed his lines with a tardy start, but he eventually made his way to the front, setting a sound gallop with Adayar racing keenly on his heels for Buick.

Adayar, a 9-4 chance, was clearly travelling well throughout – and when Buick made his move turning for home, the Frankel colt lengthened his stride to assume control and kick for the line.

Mishriff, who raced at the back of the five-runner field, made significant headway in the final couple of furlongs. But Adayar had flown and he galloped out right to the line to give Appleby a first King George win.

Buick said: “He jumped better than expected, because the eventual leader missed the break and came round us – which set me alight a little – but I wasn’t worried once I backed off the leader as I was sat in shotgun and in a lovely rhythm.

Jockey William Buick after winning the King George. Picture: Nigel French
Jockey William Buick after winning the King George. Picture: Nigel French

“He had that kick at the top of the straight and then did what we saw at Epsom, that resolute gallop all the way to the line.

“We all thought he was a good Derby winner, and he’s confirmed that today.” Appleby and Buick have also enjoyed major success with Epsom third Hurricane Lane – landing both the Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris in recent weeks – and it is a purple patch that is not lost on the rider.

He added: “It feels amazing to ride these horses – they don’t come around very often, and I think I appreciate more these days. I think I showed that crossing the line! It’s great to win a King George on a Derby winner – it doesn’t happen very often. It’s 20 years since the last one.

“It’s great for Charlie too – he’s a great trainer.

“The horse is a consummate professional and has all the qualities of a top-class horse, that kick and the stamina. I really enjoyed that.”

More in this section

Cork and Down Royal report: Frenetic turns in star performance in premier handicap Cork and Down Royal report: Frenetic turns in star performance in premier handicap
Weekend tips: Alazenya poised to bounce back to winning ways Weekend tips: Alazenya poised to bounce back to winning ways
Horse Racing - Winter Derby - Lingfield Racecourse Friday tips: Volarossa can cope with drop back in trip to get off the mark
Derby hero Adayar is mighty in King George victory

Talking Horses: Love can continue recent fine record of fillies in King George

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up