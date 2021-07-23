Cork and Down Royal report: Frenetic turns in star performance in premier handicap

The Ger Lyons-trained filly Frenetic, a four-time winner as a juvenile, including two listed events at the Curragh, produced a tremendous performance to defy a mark of 102 and top-weight of 10-0 in the five-furlong Doneraile (Premier) Handicap at Cork Friday night.

She encountered interference two furlongs out but Colin Keane brought Frenetic through to take charge inside the final furlong and beat White Lavender (receiving 22lb.) by three-quarters of a length, sparking a Cork double and an across-the-card treble for Ger Lyons, successful in the Down Royal opener with two-year-old debutante Head Mistress, the stable’s thirteenth two-year-old winner of the season.

Keane explained: “Frenetic was a very good filly for us last year, but very disappointing on her reappearance. She had a few niggly problems and the boss has done a great job getting her back to win a premier handicap under top-weight, against older sprinters.”

Shane Lyons declared: “The wheels are back on the bus – that was a Group performance, under the weight against the older horses. She’s in all the early closing races, including the Flying Five.”

Talacre, a half-sister to Siskin, in the colours of Juddmonte, provided Lyons and Keane with further success when beating her two rivals in the one-mile median auction race.

The Browne brothers, Willie and Michael, struck in the early action in Cork, One Sweet Day (Seamus Heffernan) running out a convincing winner of the opening six-furlong maiden.

The Invincible Spirit filly is trained by Willie Browne, who said, “She’s a well-bred filly and we were hoping for a good run.

“She’ll get a hike in the ratings after that, but I hope she’s a black-type filly.”

It was Michael Browne’s turn in the first division of the Fermoy Handicap as course and distance winner The Cola Kid, successful at Naas last time, beat She’s In The Game and, in doing so, ended apprentice Nathan Crosse’s 5lb. claim.

Meanwhile in Down Royal the Joseph O’Brien-trained Master Of Reality completed back-to-back wins in Her Majesty’s Plate .

Second leg of a double for Declan McDonogh, on the mark earlier on James Lambe’s Ever Rock in the five-furlong Coors Handicap, the 2/1 favourite dictated the pace, stretched his rivals on the approach to the straight and, stretching well, stayed on dourly to triumph by a length and three-quarters, with market rival Federica Sophia coming through late to take second spot.

On an evening when odds-on favourite Rock Chant (Shane Crosse) completed an across-the-card double for O’Brien with a maiden win in Cork, his representative Brendan Powell, said: “Declan said he was hating the ground – it was too quick for him. But he won nicely.

“I think The Melbourne Cup is on the cards again, but there is so much red-tape and so many tests to worry about. There are plenty of races open to him. Closer to home – he’s in the Ebor and there’s always the Irish St.Leger.”

Veteran Geological (Nikita Kane) registered his fifteenth career success in the Pravha Handicap and his trainer Damian English declared: “He’s unreal, a great servant. He’s dropped down to a workable mark, so he might pick-up a few more.”