Weekend tips: Alazenya poised to bounce back to winning ways

Lightly-raced Alazenya might be good enough to capture today’s Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Race in Gowran Park for Dermot Weld, the Aga Khan and champion-jockey Colin Keane.

A daughter of Siyouni, the Rosewell filly made a successful debut in a Leopardstown maiden back in April, showing signs of inexperience before hitting the front before the furlong-pole and seeing it out well to beat subsequent winner La Joconde (rated 96 at the time) by a half-length, just ahead of Cycladic (narrowly beaten at Leopardstown last week) and another subsequent winner Annerville.

Weld followed a familiar path with Alazenya, clearly a well-regarded filly, aiming her at the listed Naas Oaks Trial last month.

But, realistically, the race turned into a non-event for the selection – a little keen, she failed to make any impression in finishing last of the 10 runners behind Ballydoyle filly Willow.

Oisin Orr, who rode Alazenya, reported that his mount slipped on two of the bends, a major cause for concern for many riders on the night. So it’s probably wise to ignore that piece of form.

Dermot Weld will use a hood on Alazenya today. And, in the hope that it helps her to settle, she might bounce back to winning ways, with Colin Keane opting to partner the Weld filly rather than the Ger Lyons-trained 97-rated Acanella.

Johnny Murtagh is enjoying another tremendous season. Most of his two-year-olds are taking a significant step forward from their debut runs and Mise Le Meas is expected to continue that trend in theopening Irish EBF Auction Series Fillies 2-Y-0 Maiden.

This New Bay filly ran a race full of promise on her debut at the Curragh, staying on nicely to fill fourth spot, beaten less than three lengths, behind a pair of potentially stakes-class rivals, Discoveries and Tuesday, with her stable-companion Kerkiyra, subsequently beaten two lengths in a hot Curragh maiden, fourth.

With improvement expected, a high draw (15 of 15) is the biggest concern, plus Jessica Harrington’s Duvet Day, narrowly beaten on debut in Limerick, and the prospect of a smart debutante.

In the handicap action, Mick Mulvany’s Red Heel might be capable of completing a hat-trick in the one-mile fillies handicap following recent wins in Bellewstown and Leopardstown, for which she’s been raised a total of 15lbs.

GOWRAN PARK

John Ryan

1.40 Mise Le Meas (nb)

2.15.Give Her A Squeeze

2.50 Plough Boy

3.25 Red Heel

4.00 Alazenya (Nap)

4.35 Jungle Cove

5.10.Scream

5.45 Gregory’s Gift

Next best

1.40 Duvet Day

2.15 Micromoon

2.50 Fit For Function

3.25 Dedillon

4.00 So I Told You

4.35 Gatsby Cap

5.10 Crystal Pool

5.45 Prime Cief