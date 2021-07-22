Leopardstown report: Point Lonsdale easily retains unbeaten record

Long odds-on favourite Point Lonsdale made it eight-in-a-row for Aidan O’Brien in the Japan Racing Association Tyros 2-Y-0 Stakes when retaining his unbeaten record in Thursday night’s twin-feature in Leopardstown.

Sent off at 1/8, the Australia colt eased past longshot Gabbys Girl early in the straight and strode clear under Ryan Moore to beat Maritime Wings comfortably by three lengths, with Unconquerable a well- beaten third.

A full-brother to tomorrow’s King George contender Broome, Point Lonsdale is now unbeaten in three runs, having landed the Chesham at Royal Ascot last time.

Aidan O’Brien commented, “I’m delighted with him – it was his first time going around a bend and Ryan was very happy with him. It was nice to get a lead and he should have learned plenty from it.

“I know he won in soft at Ascot, but that’s his favoured ground – he’s a lovely, low mover and travelled really well today. He’ll go for the Futurity (Group 2) at the Curragh now, and then the National Stakes in September.”

The O’Brien/Moore alliance struck again when Interpretation produced a solid front-running performance to see off his two rivals in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Race over a mile and a half.

“He’s lazy at home and just sleeps and eats,” said O’Brien, “He’s hardy, a solid, genuine, uncomplicated colt and he might come back here next month for a stakes race (the listed Vinnie Roe on August 12.)

Earlier, Agartha, trained by Joseph O’Brien for his mother, proved a shock winner of the Group 3 Frank Conrot Silver Flash 2-Y-0 (Fillies) Stakes, making all under Declan McDonogh to break her maiden in style at the fifth attempt.

The Caravaggio filly dictated the pace, and after the pack closed early in the straight, stayed on strongly to beat Juncture by two and three-quarter lengths, with the winner’s stable-companion Seisai third andthe favourite Prettiest (reported to be “showing signs of coming in season”) only fourth of the five runners.

Joseph O’Brien also completed a double, when I Siyou Baby, back in action four days after her maiden success at the Curragh on Sunday, landed the Jockey Club Of Turkey Handicap under Mikey Sheehy, prompting her trainer to admit: “I had no intention running her again, but m hand was forced. She went up 15lb., so I had to run her under her penalty.”

Dermot Weld explained: “She’s a bit of a character and Oisin (Orr) rides her at home and knows her well,” after debutant Tina Angelina, a well-backed 9/4 favourite, captured the ten-furlong fillies maiden, adding: “She has taken time to get the hang of things, but it came together for her in the last two weeks. I’ll be in no hurry with her, but she should progress nicely.”

The valuable Ballyhane Stakes, at Naas on August 2, is the immediate target for Jessica Harrington’s Corviglia following her success, under Shane Foley, in the opening two-year-old fillies maiden.

In Limerick, on his sixth ride since returning from injury, Jack Kennedy received a timely pre-Galway boost when landing the opening Crecora Maiden Hurdle on Chesterville, having his first start since joining Denise ‘Sneezy’ Foster.

But the honours went to jockey Cathal Landers, who completed a superb treble, the first of his career.

Landers partnered recent Kilbeggan winner Whosgotyanow, now two from two for trainer Andy Slattery, to victory in the Ballyneety Mares Rated Novice Hurdle and followed-up on Ross O’Sullivan’s Royal Recital in the Bruff Handicap Hurdle.

He completed his haul when Gendarme, trained by Cathal Byrnes, justified 9/4 favouritism in the second division of the Knocklong Handicap Hurdle.

In-form claimer Shane Fitzgerald made it five wins in the last three racing days when partnering Declan Queally’s mare The Getaway Star (8/11 favourite) to a smooth win over Benbulben Boy in the Caherconlish Hurdle.

Poetic Flare will face a maximum of 11 rivals in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.

Jim Bolger’s 2000 Guineas hero has already run five times this season, but appears to be thriving on his racing judged on his sensational performance in last month’s St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

With star older miler Palace Pier withdrawn as expected following unsatisfactory blood results, Poetic Flare is a red-hot favourite to add to his Group One tally next week.

Aidan O’Brien retains a strong hand, with Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Order Of Australia and Queen Anne runner-up Lope Y Fernandez confirmed along with two other stablemates in Battleground and Wembley.

There are two top-class fillies in contention, with Richard Hannon’s Snow Lantern and the Andrew Balding-trained Alcohol Free potentially renewing rivalry. Alcohol Free came out on top in the Coronation Stakes, but Snow Lantern reversed the form in the Falmouth at Newmarket.