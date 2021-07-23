Friday tips: Volarossa can cope with drop back in trip to get off the mark

4.45 Heavely Power
5.15 Tai Sing Yeh
5.45 Poet’s Pride
6.15 Volarossa
6.45 Frenetic
7.15.Talacre
7.45 Rock Chant
8.15 Dynakite
4.45 Hot Bell
5.15 The Cola Kid
5.45 Dragons Call
6.15 Loveday
6.45 Provocateuse
7.15 Rebel Step
7.45 Premium Ticket
8.15 Speedy Pix
4.30 Harmony Rose (nb)
5.00.Realtin Fantasy
5.35.Howth
6.05 Sh Boom
6.35 Master Of Reality (Nap)
7.05 Lusis Naturea
7.35 Bader Ginsburg
4.30 Special Power
5.00 It’s All A Joke
5.35 Ultramarine
6.05 Inflection Point
6.35 Barbados
7.05 Enquire Within
7.35 Lily Of The Glen