Point Lonsdale can retain unbeaten record with Tyros Stakes success at Leopardstown

Point Lonsdale will be expected to retain his unbeaten record in the Group 3 Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes in Leopardstown, a race Aidan O’Brien has won for the last seven years.

A full-brother to Broome, this Australia colt looked an exciting prospect when posting a five-and-a-half length victory on his debut at the Curragh early last month, slamming subsequent winner Unconquerable in the process.

On that evidence and good vibes from Ballydoyle, Point Lonsdale he was sent off 10-11 favourite for the Chesham at Royal Ascot.

Point Lonsdale delivered again but had to work hard, wandering left under pressure, before seeing off subsequent wide-margin Newbury winner Reach For The Moon by a half-length, the pair stretching more than three lengths clear of the rest.

Both of Point Lonsdale’s win have been achieved on easy ground. So we must take it on trust that he’ll be equally effective on today’s fast surface, in a race which Aidan O’Brien has won with the likes of Gleneagles, Churchill, and Anthony Van Dyck. If he is, Ryan Moore’s mount should be tough to beat.

He should confirm Curragh with Unconquerable and might have most to fear from Joseph O’Brien’s Maritime Wings, a 22-1 shot when successful on debut over this course and distance.

Aidan O’Brien relies on Prettiest in the Group 3 Frank Conroy Silver Flash Stakes. Her prospects are obvious following a debut success in Navan, backed-up by a good fourth, beaten two lengths, behind Sandrine in the Albany at Royal Ascot.

Upped in trip, Prettiest sets the standard, but won’t have it her own way against the Ger Lyons-trained Juncture, impressive on her second start over a slightly shorter trip at this venue, when beating Radiyka and Seisai, who went on to win her maiden in Gowran Park and re-opposes.

The clash of O’Brien colts Interpretation and Okita Soushi in the three-runner Kingdom Of Bahrain race will be intriguing.

And preference is for Aidan’s Interpretation, off the track since last November until landing a recent Curragh maiden at the expense of subsequent winner Safecracker.

He’s open to plenty of improvement over this longer trip and might have the edge over Okita Soushi, impressive in his defeat of Malawi on debut at Fairyhouse.

Clashing with the high-class Flat action in Leopardstown is an eight-race hurdle/bumper card in Limerick.

And, back over hurdles, Henry de Bromhead’s Ornua will be expected to cope with just three rivals in the Caherconlish Hurdle.

A Grade One-winning chaser as a novice, 10-year-old Ornua currently boasts a mark of 146 over the bigger obstacles and coped with a step-up in trip when beating Snow Falcon at Tramore last time.

He hasn’t run over hurdles for almost a year but, suited by good ground and with Mike O’Connor claiming 7lb, he should beat Declan Queally’s Getaway Star, a course maiden winner before proving no match for Ruaille Buaille at Kilbeggan.

SELECTIONS

LEOPARDSTOWN

4.25 Heart To Heart

5.00 Prettiest

5.30 Point Lonsdale (Nap)

6.00 Amortentia

6.30 I Siyou Baby

7.00 Saran

7.30 Interpretation

8.00 Lunar Power

Next best

4.25 Kaliysta

5.00 Juncture

5.30 Maritime Wings

6.00 Stone Age

6.30 Puerto de Vega

7.00 Pierre Precieuse

7.30 Okita Soushi

8.00 Peregrine Run

LIMERICK

4.40 One Free Man

5.10 Bennystiara

5.40 Dawson’s Cottage

6.10 Ornua (NB)

6.40 Coolnacritta

7.10 Gendarme

7.40 China Princess

8.15 Hi Stranger

Next best

4.40 Shake Him Up

5.10 Whosgotyanow

5.40 Supreme Vinnie

6.10 The Getaway Star

6.40 Profound

7.10 Cornerkova

7.40 Forgetthesurprise

8.15 Ask For Fame