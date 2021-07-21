Naas tips: Teresa Mendoza can make mark at listed level

The Ken Condon-trained Teresa Mendoza might have the edge over higher-rated Dickiedooda in the Yeomanstown Stud Irish EBF Stakes, one of two listed races in Naas today.

The daughter of Territories, conqueror of Monaasib on her debut at the Curragh a year ago, has struggled to earn valuable winning black type, but has performed creditably in recent outings and might be set to make her stakes-race breakthrough here.