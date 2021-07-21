Naas tips: Teresa Mendoza can make mark at listed level

The Ken Condon-trained Teresa Mendoza might have the edge over higher-rated Dickiedooda in the Yeomanstown Stud Irish EBF Stakes, one of two listed races in Naas today.
The daughter of Territories, conqueror of Monaasib on her debut at the Curragh a year ago, has struggled to earn valuable winning black type, but has performed creditably in recent outings and might be set to make her stakes-race breakthrough here.
Narrowly beaten by New Treasure on her second start last year, in a Group 3 at the Curragh, she was sent off at just 11/2 for the Group 1 Moyglare in September, but failed to make an impression.
In three starts this season, she has reached the frame, finishing close to one of today’s rivals Russian River in the listed Polonia Stakes in Cork before filling the same spot behind Sonaiyla and Proposal in a Group 3 at the Curragh.
Last time, she finished a length and a half second to Romantic Proposal in the listed ‘Dash’ over the same course and distance, another solid effort. That level of form and consistency earns Billy Lee’s mount the vote over Jessica Harrington’s Dickiedooda, runner-up to Logo Hunter in Cork’s listed Midsummer Sprint, and placed on two excursions to Britain for listed events this season, more recently when a good second to 108-rated Keep Busy in the Land O’ Burns in Ayr.
4.15 I Am Joking
4.50 Mogwli
5.20 Teresa Mendoza (Nap)
5.50 Pennine Hills (nb)
6.20 Monaasib
6.50 Scream
7.25 Miss Florentine
8.00 Dream Tale
4.15 Hms Endeavour
4.50 Dandyville
5.20 Dickiedooda
5.50 Ladies Church
6.20 Harpocrates
6.50 Sasvana
7.25 Ecliptic Moon
8.00 Kosman