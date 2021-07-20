Ballinrobe report: The Little Yank gets off the mark at 22nd attempt

Always a force at Ballinrobe, John Ryan struck gold again at the County Mayo venue Wednesday as The Dara Man and The Little Yank delivered on the double.

Pride of place must go to dual bumper-winner The Little Yank, who had failed in 21 previous attempts over hurdles before finally opening his jumping account in the Brewin Dolphin Rated Novice Hurdle.

The six-yar-old, in the colours of the Bitview Partnership, dug deep for Bryan Cooper (picked-up a two-day whip ban) to get the better of favourite Persia by a half-length, the pair stretching sixteen lengths clear of third-placed Mars Harper.

“He certainly deserved that,” stated a delighted Ryan, “He won two bumpers, but this took a long time. He’s had problems – ulcers, allergies and muscles and a lot of the credit for getting him right must go to my daughter Gillian – she got on top of it. I suppose we’ll go to Galway with him now.”

Ryan also saddled The Dara Man to justify strong support and 7/4 favouritism in the May News Maiden Hurdle, another winner for Shane Fitzgerald, fresh from his treble in Tipperary on Sunday.

“He’s a smashing horse,” declared Ryan.

“He did the talking himself today and will go for a novice now, either in Galway or Listowel – we’ll probably wait for Listowel.”

Another trainer sending out a steady stream of winners, Philip Rothwell, matched Ryan’s double, providing owner Oliver Barden with a 53/1 brace, courtesy of Union Park and Oscar Romero.

Hugh Morgan drove Union Park clear on the run-in to slam veteran Youngnedofthehiil by nine lengths in the West Tyre Ballintubber & Westport Handicap Hurdle, prompting Rothwell to comment, “I left home at 8.00 p.m. yesterday and got here after midnight to try and avoid the heat. This fellow won well and Oliver would love a runner in Galway, so we’ll see how he comes out of the race.”

Sean O’Keeffe provided Rothwell and Barden with their second success as Oscar Romero mastered Rain In Spain before powering clear to take the BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle in convincing style.

Paul Flynn is planning a return to Ballinrobe next month for Na Caith Tobac following his victory over market rival Cullaghs Star in the opening maiden hurdle.

“He’s been knocking on the door and probably needed Jack’s (Jack Foley) claim to get over the line,” said Flynn, “In fairness, he was very cool and never panicked and is good value for his 7lb. This horse will come back here next month for the four-year-old only handicap.”

The Denis Cullen-trained Lispendense ran out the easiest winner of the day, justifying 8/11 favouritism in the bumper as he scooted clear, under an ultra-confident Patrick Mullins, to triumph by fourteen lengths.

“He’s a horse we’ve always liked, but things just haven’t fallen right for him since his good first run in Leopardstown,” explained Cullen. “He needed to grow-up and mature and I think he’s very, very decent.

He had a great turn of foot and a high cruising speed. I’d say I’ll be tempted to go for a mile and a half maiden on the Flat now, before he goes hurdling later in the season.”