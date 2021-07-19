Takeachancejimmy makes no mistake this time at Ballinrobe

Runner-up to Aidan O’Brien’s Turnberry Isle in the race two years, Takeachancejimmy returned to Ballinrobe and bagged the featured KPMG Handicap on the opening day of the County Mayo track’s July meeting.

The Nigel Slevin trained seven-year-old was produced to challenge turning from home by Nathan Crosse and stayed on dourly to master joint-favourite Ides Of August well inside the final furlong for a length and a quarter success.

“He’s a solid horse and it’s great to have him,” said a delighted Slevin.

“He was second here two years ago and I had it my head that we’d come back for another crack at the race. It’s a good pot and he froward from his recent run in Fairyhouse.

“I’m not sure where he’ll go now, but we’ll definitely side-step Galway. he’s run there twice and ran badly both times.”

Nathan Crosse went on to complete a double in the concluding Michael Jennings Maiden as 13- race maiden St.Clerans, trained by Willie McCreery, belatedly opened her account at the expense of Ballinlough Gale (Dylan Browne McMonagle), still a maiden after 13 attempts.

Riding his 31st winner of the season, Chris Hayes produced Noel Meade’s Ben Siegel with a sweeping run in the straight, getting up close home to head Kojin and holding the flying finish of slow-starter Razdan by a head, with Kojin just a nose away third.

“The drop back in trip on such a fast track, was a concern,” admitted Hayes. “I tried to keep it simple and swing out for one run in the straight. He was almost pulling up when he hit the front. But he’ll improve when he steps back up in trip.”

Enterprising tactics paid off for Shane Foley on board Jessica Harrington’s Only Sky in the David Heneghan Memorial Handicap, the Sea The Stars holding the late surge of favourite Phoenix Cowboy (Colin Keane’s third runner-up of the evening) by a neck.

“She’s genuine and stays and it always pays to be able to jump and travel around here,”pointed out Foley.

Oisin Orr continued his good recent strike-rate for Dermot Weld when landing the John Rochford Memorial Maiden on Crystal Black, circling the leading group on the home-turn before his mount picked up well to seize the initiative a hundred yards from the line before going clear to beat front-runner Witham River by three lengths.

Orr said: “He didn’t travel for most of the way, but he picked-up nicely and hit the line well. He stays well and there should plenty of improvement in him.

Leading apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle registered a double on first visit to Ballinrobe last month and repeated the feat thanks to victories on Big Challenge and Hattie Amarin.