Horse racing tips: Persia looks the percentage bet in novice hurdle at Ballinrobe

That form is not particularly strong. But it might provide 116-rated Persia with a confidence-boost and, although today’s event is competitive, he should be tough to beat.
Three of his seven rivals are previous hurdle winners, stable-companion Asserted, Denise Foster’s Mars Harper, and Wexford rival Staging Post. And John Ryan’s dual bumper-winner The Little Yank, without a win in 21 tries over flights, possesses some solid placed form.
The BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle might be fought out by a couple of solid mares, Charles O’Brien’s Rain In Spain and the Padraig Roche-trained Demi Plie.
Paul Townend, who has ridden her to three of her five hurdle wins, partners Rain In Spain again, following her smooth recent defeat of China Princess in Cork, for which she was raised 8lb.
And that extra burden might prove the key, with marginal preference for Demi Plie, a well-beaten third to Junior Rattler at Punchestown last time, at the end of May, but a versatile performer, boasting a solid second to smart stable-companion Elimay in a listed mares chase at Fairyhouse over Easter.
Na Caith Tobac and Cullaghs Star, leading fancies for the opener, the Corrigan’s Ballintubber Stores Maiden Hurdle, are closely matched on ratings.
Preference goes for Paul Flynn’s charge Na Caith Tobac, rated 6lb. superior and conceding 6lb. to his main rival and coming into the race on the back of a third behind Ilmig and dual bumper-winner Carrarea in Cork.
A prominent racer, with Jack Foley claiming a valuable 7lb., he should be suited by the Ballinrobe track.
3.15. Na Caith Tobac (n.b.)
3.48. The Dara Man
4.23. Shantou Warrior
4.55. Persia (Nap)
5.25. Demi Plie
5.55. Chelseas Friend
6.25. Mickey Shea
6.55. Lispendense
3.15. Cullaghs Star
3.48. Aboutagout
4.23. Youngnedofthehill
4.55. Staging Post
5.25. Rain In Spain
5.55. Rubiana
6.25. Appian Way
6.55. Blueblood