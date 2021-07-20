Horse racing tips: Persia looks the percentage bet in novice hurdle at Ballinrobe

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Persia will be expected to make it three wins from five hurdle outings in today’s Brewin Dolphin Rated Novice Hurdle in Ballinrobe.

By Galileo out of a Giant’s Causeway mare, he reached a rating of 100 on the Flat, when trained by Aidan O’Brien, his wins coming at Galway and Chelmsford City.

And, since changing stables and embarking on a hurdling career, the J P McManus-owned gelding hasn’t done much wrong, with the possible exception of a disappointing third to Statuaire in Wexford last month, when he had one of today’s rivals, Staging Post behind – and he meets Mark McNiff’s charge on unfavourable terms.

Fourth to Coltor on his hurdling bow at Naas back in January, Persia was gelded and didn’t reappear until the end of May when winning his maiden in Punchestown, at the expense of Canford Light, successful in Kilbeggan last Friday.

He failed to fire next time in Wexford, but bounced back at Bellewstown less than three weeks ago when, sent off a red-hot 1/6 favourite, he made all, toying with the opposition, and coasted home fifteen lengths clear of Batalha.

That form is not particularly strong. But it might provide 116-rated Persia with a confidence-boost and, although today’s event is competitive, he should be tough to beat.

Three of his seven rivals are previous hurdle winners, stable-companion Asserted, Denise Foster’s Mars Harper, and Wexford rival Staging Post. And John Ryan’s dual bumper-winner The Little Yank, without a win in 21 tries over flights, possesses some solid placed form.

The BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle might be fought out by a couple of solid mares, Charles O’Brien’s Rain In Spain and the Padraig Roche-trained Demi Plie.

Paul Townend, who has ridden her to three of her five hurdle wins, partners Rain In Spain again, following her smooth recent defeat of China Princess in Cork, for which she was raised 8lb.

And that extra burden might prove the key, with marginal preference for Demi Plie, a well-beaten third to Junior Rattler at Punchestown last time, at the end of May, but a versatile performer, boasting a solid second to smart stable-companion Elimay in a listed mares chase at Fairyhouse over Easter.

Na Caith Tobac and Cullaghs Star, leading fancies for the opener, the Corrigan’s Ballintubber Stores Maiden Hurdle, are closely matched on ratings.

Preference goes for Paul Flynn’s charge Na Caith Tobac, rated 6lb. superior and conceding 6lb. to his main rival and coming into the race on the back of a third behind Ilmig and dual bumper-winner Carrarea in Cork.

A prominent racer, with Jack Foley claiming a valuable 7lb., he should be suited by the Ballinrobe track.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

3.15. Na Caith Tobac (n.b.)

3.48. The Dara Man

4.23. Shantou Warrior

4.55. Persia (Nap)

5.25. Demi Plie

5.55. Chelseas Friend

6.25. Mickey Shea

6.55. Lispendense

Next Best

3.15. Cullaghs Star

3.48. Aboutagout

4.23. Youngnedofthehill

4.55. Staging Post

5.25. Rain In Spain

5.55. Rubiana

6.25. Appian Way

6.55. Blueblood