Horse racing tips: Good opportunity for Ides of August at Ballinrobe

The Ger Lyons-trained Ides Of August looks the one to beat in the featured KPMG Handicap on the opening day of Ballinrobe’s two-day July meeting.

A More Than Ready gelding, whose only success came, on debut, at Leopardstown last summer, he is the only three-year-old in today’s six-strong field. But he has performed creditably in most of his outings this season and has been found a good opportunity here.

Sixth to Sir Lamorak in a three-year-old handicap in Leopardstown, he filled third spot behind Benaud in a rated event at Naas and, after a disappointing run in a race won by Charterhouse at Navan in May, acquitted himself well in the ultra-competitive Nasrullah (Premier) Handicap Ta Leopardstown last time, beaten little more than four lengths, in fifth spot, behind Mosala.

Today’s opposition includes the Ado McGuinness-trained, globe-trotter Bowerman, a proven listed performer, successful out in Doha in February but, more recently down the field in the Royal Hunt Cup and, last time, behind Fourhometwo in the listed Celebration Stakes at the Curragh.

Bowerman must shoulder 10-5, less Cian MacRedmond’s 7lb. claim, and, with Jessica Harrington’s Still Standing, a course winner back in 2018, should prove the main threats to Ides Of August.

Lyons and champion-jockey Colin Keane might also take the David Heneghan Memorial Handicap with unexposed Phoenix Cowboy, winner of his maiden over this course and distance.

It’s four weeks since this Gleneagles gelding held the late challenge of My Mate Mozzie by a half-length, with solid yardstick Dewcup well held back in third.

Phoenix Cowboy went up 4lb. for that win, but still looks well-enough treated off 78 and should take plenty of beating on only his sixth career start – his three-year-old form included a third to Zanahiyr at Fairyhouse and fourth to Shoshone Warrior at Leopardstown.

A 66/1 chance when runner-up to 83-rated favourite Umneyaat in a course and distance maiden last month, the Tracey Collins-trained Manwal appeals, as one of the less exposed contenders, in the John Rochford Memorial Maiden.

The Lawman gelding finished well that day, on his second start, is open to plenty of improvement and, on that basis, he gets the nod over a trio of more experienced rivals, Flyin Highway (79) and Witham River (78), third and fourth respectively behind Baseman in a Limerick maiden, and 75-rated Moss Tucker.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.20. Big Challenge (n.b.)

4.55. Manwal

5.25. Santa Florentina

5.55. Ides Of August (Nap)

6.25. No Thanks

6.55. Phoenix Cowboy

7.25. Kihavah

Next Best

4.20. Collaborating

4.55. Flyin Highway

5.25. Ben Siegel

5.55. Bowerman

6.25. Boom Boom Boom

6.55. Pin Your Hopes

7.25. Hes A Hardy Bloke