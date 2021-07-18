Classy Order Of Australia back to winning ways at the Curragh

Breeders’ Cup hero Order Of Australia made the most of having his sights lowered in the Romanised Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh.

The four-year-old was a shock winner of the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland in November before going on to finish sixth behind Hong Kong superstar Golden Sixty at Sha Tin.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge weakened out of contention on his return to action in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, but had far less on his plate back on home soil and was the 2-1 favourite under Ryan Moore.

Order Of Australia was soon bowling along in front and had kept enough in the tank inside the last of seven furlongs to repel the challenge of Njord by a length and a quarter.

O’Brien said: “His first run this year at Ascot was just a bit of a mess as they jumped out and they hacked. It was the first time we decided to sit him in, being his first run of the year.

“He has plenty of speed and he’s able to quicken. Ryan was happy going out if someone wanted to give him a lead and if not he was happy to make his own running. He is very straightforward.

“He’s made like a sprinter/miler - at halfway he really started to turn it on and Ryan gave him a good ride.

“He’s a horse that takes his racing well so we were thinking of coming here and then going for the Sussex Stakes. He has plenty of speed and gets a mile well.

“He’s a horse to look forward to and can go to America later in the year and maybe races after that as well.”

Concert Hall followed in the hoofprints of esteemed stablemate Snowfall with a determined victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

Dual Oaks heroine Snowfall opened her account at the third attempt in last year’s renewal of this seven-furlong contest and Concert Hall was the 11-8 favourite to add her name to the roll of honour, having filled the runner-up spot at Fairyhouse less than a fortnight ago.

The daughter of Dubawi looked booked for minor honours again after being joined and headed by newcomer Voice Of Angels, but Concert Hall battled back against the far rail to prevail by half a length under Ryan Moore, with Shamiyana just a neck further behind in third.

O’Brien said: “Wayne (Lordan) rode her the first day around a bend in Fairyhouse and said when she was turning she got a bit lost and the winner got away on her.

“She’s tough and genuine and Ryan was very happy with her. The dam (Was) won the Oaks, so she should stay.

“We’ll look at one of the seven-furlong races with her, maybe the Debutante Stakes.”

The Ballydoyle handler doubled up with Order Of Australia in the Group Two Minstrel Stakes - a feat matched by his son Joseph O’Brien, who landed the next two races on the card.

I Siyou Baby justified 5-2 favouritism with a comprehensive success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden in the hands of Declan McDonogh, after which 11-4 chance Emphatic Answer struck gold in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap under Shane Crosse.

“She (I Siyou Baby) won well and is improving with each run. Hopefully she can keep progressing,” said the trainer.

“She ran well in Naas the last day and was just beaten. She’s improved again from that and liked the track.

“Emphatic Answer won well in Killarney the last day and had a little hold-up after that. She won well today.

“Her form previously was on softer, but we were always hopeful that being a No Nay Never she would have no problem with that ground and she really enjoyed it.”

Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore went on to complete a treble on the card, with Yarrawonga (9-2) getting off the mark in the Cavalor Equine Nutrition Maiden.

O’Brien said: “He stays well and Ryan was very strong on him. He made plenty of use of him and he kept on well.

“We always thought he was nicer than he ran. He’ll probably stay further.”

Jessica Harrington’s 3-1 favourite Hell Bent gave weight and a beating to his rivals in the Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Handicap, with Shane Foley the winning rider.

Insinuendo claimed Group Two honours for Willie McCreery and Billy Lee in the Kilboy Estate Stakes.

Already a winner at Group Three level having landed the Blue Wind Stakes at Naas in early May, the daughter of Gleneagles was last seen finishing fourth in the Group One Pretty Polly Stakes three weeks ago.

Dropping back down in class, Insinuendo was the 11-8 favourite to get back on the winning trail and mowed down April Showers late to prevail by a length and three-quarters.

McCreery said: “This was always the plan after she won her Group Three. She’s a lovely filly and she did that well.

“She’s in the Matron (at Leopardstown) and we might travel with her as well.

“Billy said she moved beautifully on the ground. He said it was a little bit quick coming down the hill, but other than that it was perfect.

“He said she travelled lovely through the race and always thought he was going to get to them. She just idled a bit when she hit the front.

“I wanted to give her time and Michael (Deegan, owner) has been very patient. It’s one of the first horses that he’s had with me so I’m delighted for him.”