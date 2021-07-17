Mooneista leaves Davison on cloud nine

Given the Coolmore dominance of the 2021 Irish Juddmonte Irish Oaks, it made for a refreshing change to see an unfamiliar name alongside the winner of the chief supporting race, the Group 2 Paddy Power Sapphire Stakes, after Mooneista did the business for 33-year-old Meath trainer Jack Davison at odds of 10-1.

“This is huge, absolutely huge,” an elated Davison said. “It’s a really, really tough game, it’s very hard to get these horses and I’m very lucky to have her. We’ve 25 horses and we put in a lot to training all of them but it’s just nice when you have one that they can compete and win at this level. It really keeps you going and encourages you to push forward.

“For me, it’s about quality rather than quantity. I don’t see myself training low-grade horses in 10 or 15 years and trying to compete at that level so we’re working hard to up the quality all the time.”

Paying tribute to Mooneista, Davison added: “I’m never short of words and this filly is able to walk the walk which is really good for both of us, she has backed me up.

“I’ve thought highly of her from her early days. To get her to develop and come and win these types of races on a big weekend is really pleasing.

“Colin (Keane, jockey) is as cool as you like and he said it was a matter of pushing the button. He felt like he had loads of horse under him the whole way. She’s a little monster. She’s in the Flying Five on Champions weekend so we’ll have a crack at that all going well."

Beauty Inspire defied his inexperience to win the Group 3 Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes.

On the back of an impressive maiden success last month, the Mehmas colt was sent off the 1-2 favourite on his return to the Curragh and, while he still looks like a work in progress, he ultimately got the job done for Ger Lyons.

“He wasn’t as visually impressive as the first day but the first day was only a maiden and, to be honest, it looks like he hasn’t learned an awful lot,” assistant trainer Shane Lyons said.

“He was very, very keen in the race. He’s a horse who can’t hit the front too soon because he’s still a baby. He’s a Christian at home, he’s obviously a very good horse and we’ll take him home and we’ll let him tell us when he’s ready, it could be the Phoenix, or the Middle Park eventually. He’s entered in York as well. We think he’ll come on an awful lot for that, it’s only his second race. He’s a lovely horse.”

Oaks Day began with a shock winner as 50-1 shot John The Baptist, ridden by Mark Enright, got up late to collar 3-1 joint-favourite Shark Bay in the Juddmonte Farms Expert Eye Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden.

“He has a bit of talent but he was fairly hardy in the spring and that's why we decided to geld him,” winning trainer Fozzy Stack said of the son of Caravaggio.

“I thought he'd run a nice race but coming here on these weekends is tough.

“Mark rode him as he's done a good job at home with him and put a lot of work into him because he can be hardy.

“He did it well there today, he stuck at it well and toughed it out well.”

Swift One justified strong market support to land the six-furlong Dingle Whiskey Nursery Handicap.

Backed from 8-1 into 7-2, Joseph O’Brien’s charge travelled smoothly and won going away in the hands of Mikey Sheedy.

Major Power was the second 50-1 winner of Irish Oaks day, Eddie Lynam’s charge holding on to win the Paddy Power Scurry Handicap in the hands of Danny Sheedy.

The Kildare Village Ladies Derby Handicap went the way of 14-1 shot Elite Trooper Grey for jockey Georgie Benson and trainer Denise Foster while the finale, the Aquaturf Handicap, was won by the Nina Walsh-trained Dinard Rose, who was ridden to victory by Andrew Slattery.