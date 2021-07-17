Snowfall coasts home in the Irish Oaks

Blistering sun and snow don’t go together but the opposition was the only thing that melted in the Group 1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks as Snowfall ran out an imperious winner of the Curragh Classic.

Sent off the 2-7 favourite to complete an Oaks double on the back of a recording-breaking 16-length victory at Epsom last month, the Deep Impact filly hit the front two furlongs from home and eased clear in the hands of Ryan Moore to cross the line eight and a half lengths clear of stablemate Divinely with Nicest, trained by Donnacha O’Brien, a half-length further back in third.

“She’s very smart, a lot of quality,” said Aidan O’Brien, who was winning the Irish Oaks for a sixth time. “We purposefully let her down a bit since Epsom because obviously the season is going to roll on from now and it was soft ground at Epsom.

“The plan was to come here and then go on to the Yorkshire Oaks and then she’ll be ready for the autumn. She did very well physically from Epsom, got very big and strong and Ryan said she has a lot of speed and she finishes out her races very well.”

Given her magnificence this season, it’s easy to forget that Snowfall looked a long way short of a superstar as a two-year-old, winning just one of her seven starts in 2020.

Three dominant wins as a three-year-old, Snowfall is now edging out stablemate Love for favouritism in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. So, what changed from two to three?

“She was always a filly with a lot of natural ability so we had to get her to relax a little bit. We didn’t worry too much about it. We were always concentrating on doing one thing: Just switching her off,” O’Brien explained.

“Things went against her (as a two-year-old). Her first run was over five and a half furlongs in Navan and Mother Earth was second. Then she came back here to a maiden and Seamus (Heffernan) nearly fell off her. That’s why it took a few runs to win a maiden and it might have been a blessing in disguise, she became very mature and grew up mentally.

“But because she was busy early in the season it might have taken its toll at the end of the season – even though she was perfect mentally, physically she had a good few runs.”

Conditions at a sun-kissed Curragh were far quicker than those Snowfall encountered at Epsom but O’Brien had no worries about her capacity to act on firmer ground. “We always thought fast ground was her thing and I was very worried in Epsom about her with that (soft) ground.” Still, her Epsom victory showed Snowfall to be ground versatile, an important asset given how testing Longchamp can be on the first Sunday in October.

Ever the diplomat, O’Brien was never going to publicly commit Snowfall, who would need to be supplemented, to running in the Arc. Nor was he going to go down the route of promising a mouth-watering Paris showdown between his two star fillies. But it was hard to escape the sense that he is as intrigued as everyone else as to who would come out on top.

“It’s a long way away, we’ll take one race at a time but wouldn’t it be great if it did fall like that? We’d be over the moon. I would imagine the lads will make that decision late but I’ve never before seen them not to run against each other if it suits the horse.” That would leave Ryan Moore with a real first-world dilemma to make and the jockey was clearly impressed by his partner’s most recent masterclass.

“She’s a high-class filly, straight-forward and she did what she’s entitled to do,” Moore said. “We went a good, honest pace and we had to fight for a little bit of room off the bend but she has plenty of class, she’s very good – it’s a pleasure to ride her. She’s a very exciting filly.”