Rachel Blackmore undergoes surgery on fractured ankle

Rachael Blackmore was reported to be in "good spirits" on Saturday, after undergoing surgery following a fall at Killarney that saw her suffer a fractured ankle and hip injury.

Having steered Baltinglass Hill to a nose victory in the preceding race, the Grand National-winning rider was partnering 11-10 favourite Merry Poppins in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle when parting company at the fifth obstacle.