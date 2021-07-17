Rachel Blackmore undergoes surgery on fractured ankle

The Grand National winning jockey suffered a fractured ankle and hip injury following a fall at Killarney.
Rachel Blackmore undergoes surgery on fractured ankle

Rachael Blackmore jumping the last to win the Boylesports Mares MAiden Hurdle

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 12:02
Keith Hamer

Rachael Blackmore was reported to be in "good spirits" on Saturday, after undergoing surgery following a fall at Killarney that saw her suffer a fractured ankle and hip injury.

Having steered Baltinglass Hill to a nose victory in the preceding race, the Grand National-winning rider was partnering 11-10 favourite Merry Poppins in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle when parting company at the fifth obstacle.

The 32-year-old was attended to on track by medics for almost half an hour before being moved into an ambulance.

In an update on the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Twitter feed, senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh said: "Rachael Blackmore sustained a fractured ankle and hip injury following her fall in Killarney on Friday evening.

"She has had surgery overnight and is in good spirits this morning."

In March, Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, aboard the brilliant mare Honeysuckle, and her six winners at the Festival saw her crowned leading jockey.

The following month her profile reached stratospheric levels after she became the first woman to land the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree aboard Minella Times.

More in this section

Rachael Blackmore taken for assessment on leg injury Rachael Blackmore taken for assessment on leg injury
Friday's racing tips: Unexposed Le Musigny can register first chasing win in Killarney Friday's racing tips: Unexposed Le Musigny can register first chasing win in Killarney
Killarney report: Spectacular 764/1 double for trainer Tom Mullins Killarney report: Spectacular 764/1 double for trainer Tom Mullins
Snowfall File Photo

Irish racing weekend tips: Snowfall poised to become 15th dual Oaks winner

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up