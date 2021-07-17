Irish racing weekend tips: Snowfall poised to become 15th dual Oaks winner

As a long odds-on favourite, Snowfall will be unbackable for most punters as she bids for an English-Irish Oaks double in today’s Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

A spectacular winner of the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom, by a record margin of 16 lengths, the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly has looked a much-improved performer as a three-year-old, stepping-up on juvenile form which included a maiden win at the Curragh and a series of runs at Group 1, 2 and 3 level.

Prior to her Oaks bid, Snowfall made all in the Musidora’ at York, beating Noon Star readily. But her Epsom performance, beating Mystery Angel by 16 lengths, was nothing short of awesome, a display of stamina and power under Frankie Dettori.

Remarkably, Snowfall is one of five Group 1 or Grade 1-winning three-year-old fillies in Ballydoyle in 2021. And, on the evidence of her displays at York and Epsom, it will come as a major surprise if she fails to join the list of 14 previous fillies who have completed the English-Irish Oaks double.

On today’s under-card, improving three-year-old gelding Logo Hunter, winner of two recent listed events and officially rated 7lb. superior to chief danger Measure Of Magic, might give Michael Browne the biggest win of his training career in the Group 2 Paddy Power Sapphire Stakes.

The Ger Lyons-trained Beauty Inspire created a very favourable when scoring on debut over course and distance om Derby weekend and will be expected to follow-up in the Group 3 Anglesey.

In the first nursery of the season, Michael O’Callaghan’s Admiral D, unplaced at Royal Ascot, will be fancied to confirm earlier Listowel form with subsequent Bellewstown winner Threebagsfull. Leigh Roche’s mount, surprisingly meets his rival on 7lb. better terms.

Tomorrow’s card at the Curragh features two Group 2 events and Aidan O’Brien’s Breeders Cup Mile winner Order Of Australia should make a bold bid to concede wright to his seven rivals in the Romanised Minstrel Stakes. This fellow was beaten little more than six lengths when eighth behind Palace Pier in the Group 1 Queen Anne at Royal Ascot. If back to his Breeders Cup best, Order Of Australia might be capable of landing the spoils.

CURRAGH (SATURDAY)

John Ryan

1.10 Shark Bay

1.45 Admiral D

2.20 Beauty Inspire (Nap)

2.50 Logo Hunter (nb)

3.25 Snowfall

4.00.Gulliver

4.35 Crassus

5.10 Hector De Maris

Next best

1.10 Manu Et Corde

1.45 Threebagsfull

2.20 Hadman

2.50 Measure Of Magic

3.25 Nicest

4.00 Hightimeyouwon

4.35 Zoffanien

5.10 Ever Present

CURRAGH (SUNDAY)

John Ryan

1.35 Concert Hall (Nap)

2.10 Order Of Australia

2.45 Royal Blend

3.20 Celtic Crown

3.55 Angel Power

4.30 Zaynudin

5.00 Wild Dollar

5.30.Screen Siren

Next best

1.35 Kerkiyra

2.10 Ace Aussie

2.45 Shabaya

3.20 Mia Mento

3.55 Create Belief

4.30 Shinpachi

5.00 Alex D

5.30 Arnhem

TIPPERARY (SUNDAY)

John Ryan

1.20 Havingagoodtime

1.50 Fusain (nb)

2.20 Drummullagh Rocky

2.55 Mister Bells

3.30 Pat Coyne

4.05 Roi De Dubai

4.40 Popong

5.15 Josephina

Next best

1.20 Bellaney Gem

1.50 Fine Brunello

2.20 Nelson’s Point

2.55 Its Only A Number

3.30 Western Sea

4.05 La Tektor

4.40 Gold Des Bois

5.15 Emir De Rots