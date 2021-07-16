Rachael Blackmore taken for assessment on leg injury

Leac An Scail Lady and Rachael Blackmore jump the last to win the Boylesports Mares Maiden Hurdle at Killarney. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 17:02
PA

Rachael Blackmore was taken to hospital for further assessment on a leg injury after suffering a heavy fall at Killarney on Friday.

Having steered Baltinglass Hill to a nose victory in the preceding race, the Grand National-winning rider was partnering 11-10 favourite Merry Poppins in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle when parting company at the fifth obstacle.

The 32-year-old was attended to on track by medics before being moved into an ambulance.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board posted an update from Dr Richard Downey on Twitter which read: “Rachael Blackmore is being taken to Tralee Hospital for further assessment on an upper leg injury following a fall in Race 4 at Killarney. She is fully conscious.” 

In March Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, aboard the brilliant mare Honeysuckle, and her six winners at the Festival saw her crowned leading jockey.

The following month her profile reached stratospheric levels after she became the first woman to land the world’s most famous steeplechase at Aintree aboard Minella Times.

