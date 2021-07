Friday's racing tips: Unexposed Le Musigny can register first chasing win in Killarney

The unexposed, Henry de Bromhead-trained Le Musigny might register his first success over fences in the BoyleSports Handicap Chase on the final day of Killarney’s five-day July Festival today.

Winner of a maiden hurdle at Punchestown, the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old has run only three times over the bigger obstacles, proving no match for Darver Star on his fencing bow at Punchestown before filling fifth spot behind Easywork at Navan last November.

We didn’t see Le Musigny again until May, when he was sent off 11/5 favourite on his handicap debut, at Punchestown, and ran a cracker, staying on late to get within three-quarters of a length of stable-companion Tiger Voice.

The selection was raised 3lb. for that run and competes today off a mark of 134, against a field of more experienced rivals.

But this horse has plenty of potential and appeals in a field which includes stable-companion Raya Time, belatedly off the mark as a chaser in Wexford last time, and the Mullins runner Pont Aven, runner-up to Foxy Jacks at the Punchestown Festival and fourth to Powersbomb on the same track when last seen, at the end of May.

Off bottom-weight, James Motherway’s four-year-old filly Merry Poppins should take plenty of beating in the Carrauntoohil Handicap Hurdle. Narrowly beaten by Pure Bliss at the Punchestown Festival, this Authorized filly finished third to Fest Deiz last time in Roscommon.

She meets Kieran Purcell’s charge on 9lb. better terms today, for a two and a half lengths defeat, and is expected to turn the tables.

The Henry De Bromhead-trained Cavalry Master is chasing a rare chasing four-timer in the Torc Waterfall Novice Chase, following wins at Kilbeggan, over this course and distance and at Wexford.

But, under his penalties, he might struggle to concede 10lb. to Joseph O’Brien’s Sempo, still chasing his breakthrough success in this sphere, but a creditable fifth to Freewheelin Dylan in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National last time.

Sempo’s fitness must be taken on trust. But, if he’s close to his best, he should prove good enough.

There is also action in Kilbeggan, where John McConnell’s Streets Of Doyen, a progressive, three-time winner over hurdles, might make a winning start to his chasing career in the Irish Stallion Farms Beginners Chase.

Third and fourth in Grade 1 novice hurdles at Cheltenham and Aintree, behind Vanillier and Ahoy Senor respectively, before disappointing at Punchestown, Simon Torrens’ mount might prove too strong for Denise Foster’s Tullybeg, successful twice over hurdles but a faller on fencing bow in the race won by Politesse at Punchestown.

The Willie Mullins-trained Definite Katie, off the track since finishing fourth to Slige Dala at the Galway Festival last year(when the stable’s second-string) should be worth noting in the bumper.