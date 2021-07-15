Killarney tips: Ena Baie makes plenty of appeal in feature

The Conor O’Dwyer-trained Ena Baie might land the featured Dawn Milk Run Handicap Hurdle when attention switches to National Hunt fare on the fourth day of Killarney’s July Festival today.

Successful once when trained in England by Harry Fry, the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old has raced three times for her current handler, finishing down the field behind Master McShee in a competitive handicap hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting on her Irish debut.

Off the track until early April Ena Bair shaped with plenty of promise in a got conditions event in Cork, finishing less than ten lengths fourth to Galway Hurdle-bound Sole Pretender, winner of the Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary last time, Bapaume and Wonder Laish.

Back into handicap company at the Punchestown Festival, the selection attracted plenty of support and was sent off 9/2 favourite for a twenty-two runner event.

She acquitted herself well, staying on to fill third place behind Jiving Jerry, beaten less than two lengths.

Ena Baie meets Jiving Jerry on 4lb. better terms today and makes plenty of appeal, with Mark Walsh taking over in the saddle for the first time since the mare contested a couple of handicap hurdles at Leopardstown, for Fry, during the 2019-2020 season.

Jiving Jerry and Tom Gibney’s Elegant Lass, up 11lb. for a win in Tipperary, look the chief threats to Ena Baie.

The Willie Mullins-trained Ruaille Buaille, successful at Kilbeggan last time and facing the easiest of tasks, could earn her own bit of history by becoming a record, short-priced favourite for the three-runner mares hurdle.

Whatucallher, awarded a handicap hurdle at the expense of Friday’s Kilbeggan winner Walking On Glass at Punchestown last time (for which she went up 6lb.) has an obvious chance in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle but might not cope with Henry de Bromhead’s lightly-raced Western Cowboy, conqueror of subsequent winner Mars Harper in his maiden hurdle in Limerick.

For many, the Flat card in Leopardstown, featuring the appearance of dual Group 1 winner Japan in the Green Room Meld Stakes, will overshadow the action in Killarney.

And Aidan O’Brien’s class-dropper, the mount of Ryan Moore, is difficult to oppose as he comes into the race on the back of a solid third to Pyledriver in the Coronation Cup (Group 1) at Epsom and a slightly disappointing sixth to Wonderful Tonight in the Hardwicke (Group 2) at Royal Ascot.

He earlier defeated Trueshan in Chester’s Ormonde Stakes and, effective at this shorter trip, should return to winning ways.

Another likely winner for O’Brien and Moore is once-raced Madonnadelrosario in the two-year-old fillies maiden.

This Caravaggio filly caught the eye when fifth to Juncture on her debut in a seven-furlong maiden at this venue, form advertised by Seisai (third) and Discoveries (fourth). With normal improvement, it will take an above average newcomer to lower her colours.

KILLARNEY

John Ryan

1.40 One For Joe

2.15 Ruaillie Buaille

2.45 Western Cowboy

3.15 My Friend The Wind

3.45 Dylan Oak

4.15 Ena Baie (nb)

4.50 Malina Girl

5.20 Ultima Thule

Next best

1.40 Rosa Gloriosa

2.15 Leading Babe

2.45 Whatucallher

3.15 Maria Francesca

3.45 Christmas Jumper

4.15 Elegant Lass

4.50 Bambeano

5.20 Time Gents