Killarney and Downpatrick reports: The Blue Brilliant shows pure brilliance

The Blue Brilliant gave Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley their second success of the Killarney July festival when capturing the featured Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Handicap yesterday.

The three-year-old, making her handicap debut, dug deep in the closing stages to see of Magic Chegaga by three-quarters of a length.

And Harrington commented: “I’m delighted with her, because the ground is as quick as she’d want. She’s fairly laid-back about everything and Shane said she wasn’t doing a tap in front.”

“But it was a good effort, for a three-year-old against older fillies and in her first handicap.

“A mile and a half on slower ground is what she wants. And I hope to get some black type for her.”

Like the stable’s winner on Monday, Citronnade, The Blue Brilliant is likely to target the Oyster Stakes at Galway in September

Always a force at Killarney in July, Innishannon-based John Murphy doubled-up with seasonal debutant Turbulence (22/1) in a division of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, and 5/2 favourite Celtic Crown in the Sneem Handicap.

Third in a Curragh maiden last November and gelded over the winter, Turbulence gave Robbie Colgan his second win of the meeting, staying on strongly to beat Great Realisation by a length and a half.

Florida-based owner Robert Moran was present to see Celtic Crown complete the Murphy double, under a typically no-nonsense ride by champion-jockey Colin Keane, his 65th domestic winner of the campaign, achieved at the expense of market rival Imposing Supreme.

The Murphy team was denied a treble when Lusaka was beaten a nose by Michael O’Callaghan’s Optimistic Belief and Leigh Roche in the Muckross Maiden.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Sincerest, 8/1 in the morning and sent off a strong 16/5 favourite, opened her account in emphatic style in the Kenmare Handicap, travelling sweetly into the lead before being driven clear in the final furlong to slam Evergreen And Red by four and three-quarter lengths. The winner is owned by Sue Ann Foley, daughter of J P McManus.

Peter Fahey continued in good form when seasonal debutant Disco Boots (Declan McDonogh) outpointed the consistent but luckless Fictitious Lady in the opening maiden.

Meanwhile, Cullentra Stables, now under the stewardship of Denise ‘Sneezy’ Foster, completed a tremendous treble in Downpatrick.

Rising star Jordan Gainford delivered two of the yard’s winners, Buddy Rich (4/1) in the opening Plus2Print Remembering Tony Oakes Hurdle, and Gigginstown-owned 18/1 shot Grangeclare Native in the Irish Thoroughbred Agency.org Maiden Hurdle.

And, on stable debut, Gris Majeur and Jamie Codd landed a tidy gamble with a clear-cut victory in the bumper.