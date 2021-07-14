Killarney tips: Mehnah can show her winning credentials

Mehnah might defy her high draw in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cairn Rouge Stakes, highlight of today’s eight-race flat card in Killarney.

Kevin Prendergast’s lightly-raced filly, a half-sister to Irish 2,000 Guineas winner and successful sire Awtaad, has raced only twice and had to swerve her intended crack at the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas, but should be set to get her career back on track in this listed event over an extended mile distance.

The Shadwell-owned Frankel filly created a good impression when making a successful debut on Dundalk’s polytrack last September, beating Sense Of Style, subsequently pipped in a listed event at the Curragh.

Mehnah again had Joseph O’Brien’s filly, a rival again today, behind when making her seasonal debut, in a Guineas Trial at Leopardstown in April.

But she blew her chance in the first furlong. Slowly into her stride and unable to cope with the early pace, Mehnah was at the back of the field until turning for home, when Chris Hayes switched her to the outside and began to close.

To her credit, Mehnah stayed on in great style up the straight and, ultimately, got within a head of shock winner Keeper Of Time with Sense of Style third and subsequent Prix De Diane winner Joan Of Arc back in sixth.

A slight setback caused Mehnah to miss the Guineas but, reportedly back on track, she’s the most interesting filly in today’s field, although being drawn 16 is a definite concern.

She remains a potentially high-class filly and, on that basis, gets the vote to outpoint Henry de Bromhead’s Flirting Bridge, another Dundalk maiden winner, runner-up to Joan Of Arc in a Guineas Trial at Leopardstown and, last time, probably out of her depth in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes, won by Alcohol Free, at Royal Ascot.

The Irish EBF Median Sires Series 2-Y-0 Race is a fascinating chief supporting race, featuring three previous winners — Pinar De Rio, Snapius and Tuwaiq — and some intriguing maidens.

In the latter category, Fozzy Stack’s Mannix, third to subsequent ‘Chesham’ winner Point Lonsdale on debut in a Curragh maiden, will have plenty of supporters.

But, at the weights, the Jessica Harrington-trained Tut Tut, receiving significant weight from most of her rivals, sets the standard.

A Kodi Bear filly, she got going late when beaten a half-length by Velocidad on her debut at Fairyhouse, form boosted when the winner went on to land the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

Expected to improve over this longer trip and, suited by the weights, Shane Foley’s mount should be tough to beat.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Prairie Dancer, successful twice when front-running at Roscommon, might defy top-weight in the Sneem Handicap.

And Double Talkin Jive, formerly with Pat Martin, third to subsequent Cork Derby winner Morph Speed at Dundalk last time (back in February) and having his first start for Willie Mullins, might deny Franno a hat-trick in the finale, the Muckross Handicap.