Impressive Piz Badile looks to have bright future in store after Killarney victory

Donnacha O’Brien acknowledged, “He’s one of our best” following the debut victory of Piz Badile in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-0 Maiden which opened Killarney’s five-day July Festival.

O’Brien’s first winner for Flaxman Holdings and also a first winner for his sire Ulysses, Piz Badile raced prominently for Gavin Ryan, mastered front-running favourite Pimilco mid-way up the straight and, having been headed by Karakoul, fought back in determined style to land the spoils by a neck, the pair finishing more than four lengths clear of the remainder.

“He’s a beautiful, big horse,” added O’Brien. “He’s really a horse for next year and the only reason we ran him so soon was that he has been working so well at home. He was entitled to be green and raw against horses with experience, but he won well.

“We won’t be in any hurry with him this year, but he could run in something like the Beresford (at the Curragh in September).”

Odds-on favourite La Petite Coco captured the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race for Paddy Twomey, Team Valor International and Billy Lee.

The 4/9 shot had her rivals in trouble more than two furlongs from home, idled in front and had two and a quarter lengths in hand over Kalapour.

Twomey explained: “We have her since April. She won here in May and then ran a very nice race at listed level in Naas, when she showed her inexperience.

“I was keen to get more experience for her and we like Killarney, so this was an ideal next step.

“I’ll talk to her owners and see what they want to do. But something like the Oyster Stakes in Galway (in September) would look a reasonable next step for her and I have it in my mind to go for the E P Taylor (Grade 1) in Woodbine at the end of the year.”

Despite drifting out to 15/8, the Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite Horoscope landed the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race in workmanlike fashion, holding Eylara readily to give Emmet McNamara a welcome winner.

McNamara said: “He was entitled to win on ratings and it was very straight-forward. I got a nice lead, he picked-up nicely early in the straight and stayed the mile well. He’s been competing in better company and is a nice, genuine horse. I haven’t ridden a winner for a while, so it was a nice opportunity to get.”

Disqualified following a narrow win in a Curragh maiden on Guineas weekend, Citronnade, trained by Jessica Harrington for owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing, put the record straight when landing the Torc Waterfall Fillies Maiden, outpointing favourite Rosscarbery.

“She did it well and will be a nice filly for the autumn – she wants soft ground and a trip,” said Harrington.

“And, of course, it will be all about getting some black type for her.”

Champion-jockey Colin Keane notched his 64th domestic success of the campaign on board the Ger Lyons-trained filly Roca Roma in the Gap Of Dunloe Handicap.

Shane Lyons stated: “We’re delighted get her back to winning ways. She’s had a few problems and it’s important to get her confidence back. She might run in another handicap, but we’ll be hunting black type.”

Johnny Murtagh made it six winners in three days when Sassified (Niall McCullagh) got off the mark as 9/2 favourite in the Carrauntoohil Handicap.

Sassified’s win added to Murtagh’s earlier Dundalk double shared with Shane Kelly, who rode out his claim when Puerto De Vega landed the seven-furlong hanidcap.

Progressive three-year-old Safecracker completed the Murtagh/Kelly Dundalk double when justifying favouritism in the mile and a quarter maiden.

Donagh O’Connor also rode out his claim, on board John McConnell’s Zahee in a division of the 45-65 mile handicap while apprentice Sam Ewing completed a fine double on Meishar in the claimer and Eclipitic Moon in the second division of the mile handicap.

Trainer Andy Oliver also doubled-up, with The Highway Rate (Chris Hayes) in the sprint handicap and Time and Money (Conor Hoban) in the finale.

But it was Joseph O’Brien’s debutante River Eden, winner of a recent barrier-trial at the venue, who proved the star of the show, bolting-up by eight and a half lengths in the Hollywoodbets Dundalk Ladies Day Maiden.