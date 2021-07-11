Fairyhouse report: Paddy Twomey’s plan comes to fruition

Trainer Paddy Twomey’s plan to win a Group 3 with lightly-raced Pearls Galore came to fruition when the Invincible Spirit filly captured the Brownstown Stakes in Fairyhouse.

Sent off 15/8 favourite, she confidently handled by Billy Lee and, when produced to challenge, knuckled down well to see off Valeria Messalina by two lengths, with Bipartisanship faring best of the three-year-olds in third spot.

Twomey explained: “She’s a very well-bred filly, so I wanted to make her a group-winner and this has been the plan all year. She needs good ground, or better, otherwise, she won’t turn up. She likes to ping off the ground and it was a mistake to run her in Dundalk late last year.

“I have her in the Matron (Group 1 at Leopardstown in September) and that will probably be the plan. I’d say it’s unlikely that she’ll run again before then.”

Johnny Murtagh is enjoying another tremendous season and, following Ottoman Emperor’s win in Navan on Saturday, he shared a Sunday double with apprentice Danny Sheehy, highlighted by the trainer’s first success for the Coolmore triumvirate of Tabor, Smith and Magnier as Ever a Dream, with first-time cheekpieces, bolted-up in the Get Ready for Galway, Join Tote.ie Handicap.

The Australia filly made all and stretched clear in good style up the straight to slam Prince Of Verona by eight lengths. Sheehy said: “It’s madness that she hasn’t got her head in front before now. But the cheekpieces definitely helped – she jumped out got her own way in front and really enjoyed herself. She kept finding and there’s no issue with trip or stamina. It’s my first time to put on these famous colours and I’m delighted.”

The double was initiated when Hapipi Go Lucky, off the track since making her debut back in April, pipped favourite Ultramarine in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series 2-Y-0 Maiden, prompting Sheehy to comment: “She had a break since her first run and has been working very well. We thought the six furlongs would suit her. She’s hardy and really battled for me, although she was half going through the motions. She should improve again.”

Trainer Murtagh, now on the 24 winner mark for the season, later confirmed that the valuable Ballyhane Stakes at Naas on August 2 is the target for Hapipi Go Lucky.

In the other juvenile contest, the Kilminfoyle House Stud Maiden, Gary Halpin brought the Shadwell- owned Mudamer, a first two-year-old winner of the season for Kevin Prendergast, with a well-timed challenge to foil Glengarra by a neck.

“We fancied him at the Curragh, but it was probably a very strong maiden,” said Halpin, “But he has come forward well and did well to win today over an inadequate trip. He’ll progress again when he steps up in trip. He’s a nice horse for the future.”

From a yard synonymous with producing sprinters, top-weight Inflection Point (Shane Foley) made all to defy top-weight for Kieran Cotter in the six-furlong RYBO Handicap.

A 16/1 shot, the five-year-old held off favourite Mrs Bouquet by a neck and Cotter stated: “The plan was to go forward from the low draw and Shane knocked a good tune out of him. He seems to like going around a bend – he was third in a listed race in Dundalk – and that will influence where we go with him now.”

Siobhan Rutledge was on the mark again on board John McConnell’s Its All A Joke in the GAIN The Advantage Series while Julie McDonald (18), from County Laois, savoured her first win when partnering Miss Louise to victory in a division of the mile-and-a- half 45-65 handicap.