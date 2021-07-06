Banbridge completes hat-trick in impressive style at Roscommon

Banbridge proved the star of Tuesday’s action at Roscommon, completing a hat-trick in the featured Ballyleague Rated Novice Hurdle.

Allowed stride along in front from half-way by JJ Slevin, Joseph O’Brien’s charge, the even-money favourite, brushed aside the challenge of The Little Yank in the closing stages to score by four and three quarter lengths.

The five-year-old Doyen gelding was building on a bumper success in Killarney in May and a hurdle debut success at Punchestown.

Slevin said: “He’s a very decent horse and did it easily enough.”

O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell added: “He jumps, stays, and gallops and is an exciting horse. Joseph might find something in Galway for him now. And he should make a lovely chaser in time.”

Jody McGarvey captured both divisions of the Larry O’Farrelly Memorial Maiden Hurdle, on Spoiled Rotten and Hallowed Star respectively.

Backed from as big as 25-1 into 9-1, the Denise Foster-trained Spoiled Rotten swooped late to pip gallant frontrunner Gallic Boy in the first division.

The winning rider admitted: “He took a nice step forward from his first run. He jumped and travelled and galloped to the line. But the race fell apart in front of me and I just picked up the pieces.”

McGarvey’s task on Hallowed Star, trained by Shark Hanlon, was more straight-forward as he tracked favourite Powerful Out until moving ahead at the second last and easing clear to slam We’ll Go Again by seven lengths.

“He was entitled to win on his rating,” said Hanlon. “He wants an ease in the ground, but it’s easier to win a summer maiden. It’s great to win with him.”

Champion-jockey Paul Townend travelled west for just one ride, on Punters Poet in the Boyle Handicap. And the journey proved worthwhile as he brought Matt Smith’s charge from off the pace to outpoint Call The Fairies on the run-in.

Townend’s sister Jodie completed a family double when steering Banntown Girl, having her second run for Sonny Carey, to a smooth success over favourite Agritime in the lady riders’ bumper.

In flying form before the summer break, Mike O’Connor notched his first win since the resumption, and his 10th of the season, when Bennystiara, trained by Henry de Bromhead, justified 6-4 favouritism in the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

O’Connor said: “She’s a tough little mare. And I’d say the step-up in trip and easier ground helped her. She jumped her way into the race and, when I gave her a squeeze, she picked-up and quickened away.”

Pipped at the post in Tipperary on Thursday, Not So Simple justified 5-6 favouritism for Norman Lee and Shane Fitzgerald in the three-mile Tulsk Handicap Hurdle.

The opening claimer went to the Paul Nolan-trained Emir De Rots, in the colours of Tipperary hurling legend Nicky English, after a good tussle with favourite War God.