Fairyhouse tips: Jeroboam set to finally get off mark

Aidan O’Brien’s Jeroboam might belatedly open his account in the seven-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden in Fairyhouse.

In the frame in five of his six starts, three of them on Dundalk’s polytrack, the War Front colt boasts an official mark of 86 and should be capable of landing a maiden of this standard.

A beaten favourite when runner-up to Hype and Ozymandis in Dundalk, Jeroboam returned to the turf at Leopardstown in mid-June, in a seven-furlong maiden.

The market made that race a match. And the action lived up to that billing as favourite Blazing Star was able to dictate the pace throughout, with Jeroboam chasing in vain up the straight and beaten a length and three-quarters by the winner, with one of Wednesday’s rivals Powerful Don, on debut, six lengths back in third.

Jeroboam went up 3lb for that effort and, although drawn 12, has a golden opportunity here, with Wayne Lordan in the saddle.

On recent form, Dixie Bluebell, runner-up in a big-field Curragh handicap last time, and Offiah, look possible dangers. But the biggest threat could be Joseph O’Brien’s Champion Green, promising in two runs last year, but off the track since November.

The biggest prize on offer is for the Watch ‘Thom’s Tips’ Rated Race where Michael Halford’s consistent Kodiac colt Bear Story might register his first success on grass.

Winner of a Dundalk maiden in December, Bear Story has performed creditably on each of his three starts in 2021, bumping into the classy Sir Lamorak in a three-year-old handicap at Leopardstown in April on his seasonal debut.

He then proved no match for trail-blazing Star Harbour in a similar event, again over a mile and a quarter, in Navan.

Stepped up in trip, he contested the valuable BoyleSports Ulster Derby in Down Royal last time where Ronan Whelan brought him through to lead off the home-turn, before being headed well inside the final furlong and, ultimately, having to settle for third spot behind a pair of Ballydoyle colts, Iowa and King Of The Castle, who franked the form with a facile maiden win at Limerick on Sunday.

Today, Bear Story reverts to 10 furlongs and, facing older rivals for the first time, should be tough to beat.

The handicap action on the card looks typically tricky. But the Ger Lyons-trained mare Sh Boom might be capable of following-up last month’s Gowran Park success.

Selections

4.25: Whyzzat

4.55: Bear Story (NB)

5.25: Volarossa

5.55: Lord Dudley

6.25: Jeroboam (Nap)

6.55: Sh Boom

7.25: Plough Boy

7.55: Miss Florentine

Next best

4.25: Sea Sessions

4.55: Miss Myers

5.25: Concert Hall

5.55: Cnodian

6.25: Champion Green

6.55: Sindhia

7.25: Adapt To Dan

7.55: Li Mu Bai