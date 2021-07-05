Killarney Races chiefs looking forward to fans' return for July Festival

Killarney racing chiefs are relishing the prospect of welcoming spectators back to the Kerry venue for next week's five-day July meeting.
The easing of Covid-19 restrictions means Killarney can now cater for 500 patrons each day, a development warmly welcomed by Killarney Races chairman Gerard Coughlan.
“We are truly delighted to welcome people back to our scenic racecourse, all be it with a limited capacity," he said.
"Killarney Races is an integral part of our town and community. I would sincerely like to thank all our sponsors who stood by us through this difficult period and we’re looking forward to working together as racing and all sports open up in the future.”
Monday 12th, Tuesday 13th, and Wednesday 14th are all Flat cards with start times of 4.45pm, 4.20pm, and 4.25pm respectively. Thursday 15th and Friday 16th are National Hunt meetings which go to post at 1.40pm each day.
Pre-booking is the only option to secure tickets for this meeting and due to the high demand and limited capacity, racegoers are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. Tickets for all race meetings held at Killarney Racecourse are available online at killarneyraces.ie.