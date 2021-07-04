King Of The Castle and National Ballet give Aidan O’Brien Limerick double

On a day when Broome, superbly ridden from the front by Colin Keane, gave him a first win in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, Aidan O’Brien shared a Limerick double with Seamus Heffernan as both King Of The Castle and National Ballet justified favouritism.

The day’s hotpot, Aidan O’Brien’s King Of The Castle duly justified 4-9 favouritism in the Garryowen Maiden, struggling briefly to assert early in the straight before stretching clear to beat Shinpachi by four and a quarter lengths.

Heffernan said: “I would have been very disappointed if he was beaten. He relaxes so well and enjoys his racing. And, when they relax, they usually stay really well. He gallops and keeps trying, which is the important thing, so he should stay further.”

Making his handicap debut and sent off 11-8 favourite, National Ballet produced a similar staying performance to take the Caherdavin Handicap at the expense of Right Turn.

The unexposed Deep Impact colt, up in trip, relished the test of stamina, staying on powerfully to triumph by a length and three-quarters and prompting Heffernan to comment: “He has a very good pedigree and a big frame, so he probably needed time to strengthen. I didn’t think I was going to win until the last half-furlong. I’d say he needs that trip and, hopefully, can improve from here.”

Joseph O’Brien was also on the mark, winning the Annacotty Rated Race with Mazagran, making his Irish debut, having been previously trained by Andre Fabre (in France) and Satish Seemar (UAE).

“Shane (Crosse) said he gave him a gorgeous feel the whole way around,” said O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell. “He has a mix of speed and stamina and, although he’s rated 82 today, he definitely has black type in him. He looks an exciting horse.”

With first-time cheekpieces on, Baseman, trained for Juddmonte by Dermot Weld, opened his account in the Raheen Maiden, mastering favourite Lord Luke in the final furling to score by a length and a half.

Oisin Orr seized his opportunity, in typical style, and explained: “All the rain helped him. He travelled well and quickened-up, but he was only doing enough when he hit the front.”

A dual-winner last year, Ramiro, trained outside Listowel by Ian O’Connor, also appreciated the ease in ground conditions, following morning rain, taking the seven-furlong Dooradoyle Handicap under Gearoid Brouder.

O’Connor admitted: “He’s a nice horse and I want to mind him. I was praying for rain and it came in time. He’s a grand horse to have, we’ll see what the handicapper does and take it from there.”

Another local success came in the Milford Handicap when 20-1 shot Petticoat Rule, ridden by Mark Enright, landed the spoils for Ballingarry-based Gillian Scott and the Seconds To Spare Syndicate.