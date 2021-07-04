Danny Mullins shines again as Ferdia delivers for John Ryan at Tramore

Back after the summer break with a superb treble at Tipperary on Thursday, Danny Mullins struck again when producing John Ryan’s lightly-raced five-year-old Ferdia to land Tramore’s feature, the Register For August 14th Style Evening At TramoreRaces.ie Rated Novice Hurdle.

The Dylan Thomas gelding challenged on the inner at the second last, edged ahead before the final obstacle and went on to beat hat-trick-seeker Schone Aussicht by two and a quarter-lengths in a race which saw favourite Raven Rule flop and Golfe Clair blunder and unseat J J Slevin when holding every chance at the penultimate flight.

“I really like this horse and his work at home is really classy,” said winning trainer John Ryan. “This trip is totally too short for him — he’s really a two and a half mile horse, or further. He’s tough as nails and Danny gave him some ride. He’ll go to Galway now and, up that hill, he’ll take a bit of beating.”

Tackling the longest trip of his career, an extended two miles and five furlongs, Ornua made all to land four-runner Dooley’s Fish & Chips At Tramore Racecourse Chase for Henry de Bromhead.

In the absence of Bapaume (lame), Snow Falcon started marginal favourite. But Ornua, under a superb front-running ride from Rachael Blackmore, prevailed by a length.

A delighted De Bromhead said: “Rachael gave him a super ride. And it’s lovely to see him stay that trip. We took a chance, but Rachael said he saw it out well. He’ll probably head to Galway — he could go for the Plate, or, maybe, the conditions race would suit him better — I’ll see what the owners want to do.”

Having saddled Downthecellar to complete a hat-trick in the opening TramoreRaces.ie Handicap Hurdle, getting the better of She Tops The Lot by a half-length, Edward O’Grady stated: “Paul (Townend) was superb on him. He really threw him at the last. He threw the kitchen-sink at him to get the job done. He’s a top man and it’s lovely to see him back riding so well.”

The champion-jockey was expected to complete a double on 2-5 favourite Attitash in the two-mile 80-95 handicap hurdle, but had to settle for third spot behind the Cathal Byrnes-trained Gendarme.