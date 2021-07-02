Friendly takes full advantage of big drop in class at Bellewstown

Aidan O’Brien’s 101-rated Friendly, dropping significantly in class following recent outings in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Sandringham at Royal Ascot, justified 4-7 favouritism in the Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Maiden in Bellewstown.

Wayne Lordan kept it simple on the Galileo filly, sitting in second spot before easing past frontrunner Golden Lyric and stretching clear to beat Give Her a Squeeze by three and a half lengths.

“She’s a well-bred filly and it’s important to get a maiden win with her,” said Lordan,

Ger Lyons and Colin Keane recorded another juvenile success when 11-10 debutant Tuwaiq, an Elzaam colt, outpointed his experienced market rival Mount Fairweather, by a length, in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden.

Shane Lyons commented, “That was a very good performance, by horse and rider. Colin gave him a lovely, sympathetic ride and he can only improve from today.”

Keane went on to complete a double on Drish Hero, having his first run for Des Donovan, in the Phil & Patsy Kierans Memorial Handicap, the four-year-old getting the better of No Speed Limit after a good tussle.

Back to the scene of her debut defeat last August, the Jessica Harrington-trained Provocateuse (4-7 favourite) made all to take the five-furlong Pat Ludlow Memorial Maiden, completing a double for Shane Foley, who had won the opening claimer on James McAuley’s 18-1 shot Caesar’s Comet.

In a week of breakthroughs for young riders, Robert Whearty savoured his first success in the saddle on board Pretty Little Liar, for David Dunne, in the finale.

In Wexford, Rachael Blackmore registered her first win since the summer break when, positively ridden, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Raya Time opened his chasing account, at the eighth attempt, in the Download The Boylesports App Beginners Chase.

The other beginners chase produced a shock as the Mouse Morris-trained Friary Rock won, eased down, by four lengths from Definite Plan, having been left clear when 6-5 favourite Turnpike Trip fell, when upsides the winner, three from home.

And the featured Good Enuf To Eat Catering Handicap Chase went to well-backed 100/30 favourite Top Moon, trained for JP McManus by Joseph O’Brien and ridden to a smooth success by Mark Walsh.

Top Moon was opening his account over fences at the 10th attempt, prompting Walsh to comment: “He had lots of experience and everything went to plan – he jumped and travelled and was probably entitled to win.”

Both Top Moon and runner-up Somptueux are now likely to head for Galway, for a tilt at the Plate.