Talking Horses: Mishriff can eclipse Sandown rivals

Just the four runners line up in the Coral-Eclipse but what the Sandown spectacular lacks in quantity it more than makes up for in both quality and intrigue.

Irish interest is provided by St Mark’s Basilica, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Siyouni colt who ended last season by winning the Dewhurst Stakes.

He picked up where he left off as a three-year-old, winning the Poule d’Essai des Poulains in Longchamp and the Prix du Jockey Club in Chantilly to complete a superb Group 1 hat-trick.

A devastating turn of foot was a key ingredient to his two top-level triumphs as a three-year-old but this year’s generation of French Classic colts look a pretty moderate bunch so quite what the form amounts to is open to question.

O’Brien has won the Eclipse five times (three times with three-year-olds) but it is a slight concern that he is 0-16 since So You Think landed the spoils in 2011.

And while the 10lb weight-for-age allowance will obviously help St Mark’s Basilica here, history suggests older horses generally come out on top in this clash of the generations.

In Mishriff, St Mark’s Basilica faces an older horse with a formidable international CV.

Like St Mark’s Basilica, Mishriff won a French Derby as a three-year-old and will arrive at Sandown on the back of two impressive wins earlier this year.

In February, a time when the focus of the racing world was firmly on the build-up to the Cheltenham Festival, John and Thady Gosden’s charge won the Saudi Cup, the world’s richest race, in Riyadh and the Make Believe colt followed that up by landing the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic in Meydan over a mile and a half a month later.

Ordinarily, the fact Mishriff hasn’t run since would be a worry ahead of such a competitive assignment but the fact Nathaniel and Enable both won an Eclipse on their seasonal reappearance for the Gosden stable tempers those concerns.

Given Mishriff has now proven himself over 12 furlongs, it seems likely connections will be keen to ensure this doesn’t turn into the type of sprint that would play into the hands of the speedy St Mark’s Basilica. On that basis, it seems likely that both Mishriff and the admirable Addeybb will attempt to turn this into a proper stamina test.

While El Drama looks up against it in this elite company, Addeybb is not to be underestimated.

After all, the William Haggas-trained gelding is the best horse in the race on official ratings and finished 11 and a half lengths in front of Mishriff in the Champion Stakes on soft ground at Ascot last October. Mishriff clearly didn’t run to form on that occasion but, in victory, Addeybb showed how dangerous he can be in rain-softened ground.

He could prove a tough nut to crack if he gets an easy lead.

A fascinating contest awaits but Mishriff boosts the strongest recent form with Japanese mares Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You, second and third in the Sheema Classic, both subsequently scoring at Group 1 level themselves.

If he performs to that level on his first start in 98 days, he should give Kildare jockey David Egan his first British Group 1 success.

In the Sandown undercard, the John Quinn-trained Keep Busy can land the spoils in the Group 3 Coral Charge, Montatham should go close in the Coral Challenge while the drop in grade should allow Statement get back to winning ways in the Coral Distaff.

The Group 2 Lancashire Oaks is the main race at Haydock and Mystery Angel, a distant second to Snowfall in the Epsom Oaks at 50-1 last time out, is fancied to go one better for upwardly mobile trainer George Boughey.

Elsewhere at Haydock, Dhushan can complete a hat-trick by winning the bet365 Handicap while Valyrian Steel can seal his own treble by landing the bet365 Old Newton Cup.

Selections

Sandown 1.50: Keep Busy

Haydock 2.05: Dhushan

Sandown 2.25: Montatham

Haydock 2.40: Mystery Angel

Sandown 3.00: Statement (NB)

Haydock 3.15: Valyrian Steel

Sandown 3.35: Mishriff (Nap)