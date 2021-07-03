Irish weekend tips: Legend poised to storm to victory at Naas

Unlucky in a listed race at the Curragh last week, Storm Legend should gain compensation in the Naas Nursery Of Champions Race, over seven furlongs, at the Kildare venue.

Successful on his debut for John Oxx in a six-furlong maiden at this venue last November before the Master of Currabeg ended his long and illustrious career, the Night Of Thunder colt joined Fozzy Stack over the winter and started favourite for his seasonal bow in the listed Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh in early May.

Having tracked the leaders, Storm Legend weakened in the closing stages to finish sixth behind Lunar Space and subsequent listed winner Magnanimous.

In contrast, the selection was a 33-1 shot for the listed Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes at the Curragh last Saturday.

Ridden then, as he will be today, by Chris Hayes, he was on the heels of the leaders and trying to challenge when badly hampered by eventual winner Fourhometwo a furlong from home, before dropping away quickly and being eased, ultimately finishing last of the eleven runners.

Storm Legend has an official mark of 104 and, dropping back in trip in these calmer waters, sets a decent standard.

The unexposed, Ger Lyons-trained filly Acanella, successful on debut at Leopardstown before finishing eighth, six lengths off subsequent Prix de Diane winner Joan Of Arc, in a Guinea Trial on the same track, looks the most likely threat to Storm Legend.

The experience gained in three outings, including two runner-up finishes, might give Donnacha O’Brien’s Unconquerable the edge over his debutant rivals in the Irish Stallion farms EBF 2-Y-0 Maiden.

Last time out, he was narrowly beaten by Hadman at Gowran Park, with subsequent Roscommon winner Once Upon A River a close third.

And Hadman, trained by Joseph O’Brien, might boost the form by defying his penalty in today’s opener.

It’s National Hunt action on the final day of Bellewstown’s July meeting. And Persia, representing JP McManus and Joseph O’Brien, looks the short-priced banker on the card, in the opening four-year-old novice hurdle.

A winner at Punchestown, he filled third spot behind Statuaire in Wexford last time and, with blinkers to help, should land the odds.

On a busy Sunday, the Aidan O’Brien-trained King Of The Castle, a staying second to stable-companion Iowa in the recent BoyleSports Ulster Derby should open his account, at the sixth attempt, in Limerick’s Garryowen Maiden. He’ll relish every yard of the extended mile and a half.

The Byrnes team is hitting form. And Advanced Virgo, presumably on course for Galway, might defy top-weight in the Caherdavin handicap, if the market speaks in his favour.

Successful on the level at Galway last October, he then won a Grade A handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse and, when last seen, finished eight behind Drop The Anchor in the Ladbroke at Leopardstown in February.

Willie Mullins is always to be feared at Tramore and might double-up with the versatile Bapaume, who has Sow Falcon to beat, in the Dooley’s Fish & Chips At Tramore Chase, and Attitash, having his second run for the yard, in the Tramore Racecourse Directors Handicap Hurdle.

NAAS SATURDAY

Selections

1.20 Hadman

1.55 Doonard Prince

2.30 Mrs Bouquet

3.05 Unconquerable (NB)

3.40 Storm Legend (Nap)

4.15 Zola Sakura

4.50 Sea Sessions

Next best

1.20 Geocentric

1.55 Darkdeserthighway

2.30 Deidra

3.05 Trent

3.40 Acanella

4.15 Easily

4.50 Bella Coaster

BELLEWSTOWN SATURDAY

Selections

4.35 Persia

5.05 Gee Rex

5.35 Department of War

6.05 Fame And Joy

6.35 Blue Markie

7.05 Let Her Flow

7.35 Diggin Deep

8.05 Sin A Bhfuil

Next best

4.35 Capel At Dawn

5.05 Kendancer

5.35 Run For Oscar

6.05 Say Goodbye

6.35 My Friend The Wind

7.05 Mezyan

7.35 Rare Conor

8.05 Bowtie

LIMERICK SUNDAY

Selections

1.05 Breagagh

1.35 Magic Carousel

2.10 County Wicklow

2.45 Han Solo

3.20 Belmont Avenue

3.55 King Of The Castle (Nap)

4.30 Advanced Virgo

Next best

1.05 Dynakite

1.35 Wee Pablo

2.10 Witham River

2.45 Howling Wolf

3.20 Exuma

3.55 McPherson

4.30 Moon Daisy

TRAMORE SUNDAY

Selections

1.55 Itsalonglongroad

2.30 Bapaume

3.05 Little Mixup

3.40 Ferdia

4.15 Attitash (NB)

4.50 Silvertown

5.25 Molly Wedger

Next best

1.55 Downthecellar

2.30 Snow Falcon

3.05 Wewillgowithplanb

3.40 Elite Charboniere

4.15 Molly Fantasy

4.50 Optional Mix

5.25 Clonbury Bridge