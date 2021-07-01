IHRB chief Denis Egan to step down

Denis Egan is to take early retirement and step down from his role as chief executive of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

The 60-year-old has spent more than 25 years working for the regulator, with nearly two decades at the helm. He will, however, stand aside from September 30.

Egan joined the Turf Club in 1995 and became CEO in 2001. When the Turf Club became the IHRB in 2018 he took on the role of CEO at the new body.

"Irish racing has an enviable reputation worldwide, both for its fairness and integrity and has enjoyed huge success at home and around the world," said Egan.

"I am proud that the Turf Club, and more recently the IHRB, has had a significant role to play in this regard. I believe we now have a strong platform in place to build and grow for the future and I believe the time is right to hand over to a successor to take the organisation to the next level.

"I would like to thank the members of the Turf Club and the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee and particularly the staff of the IHRB for their professionalism and indeed their support down through the years."

Harry McCalmont, chairman of the IHRB, said: "Denis has made a huge contribution to our organisation, and indeed to the Irish horseracing industry in general both at home and abroad.

"He is highly regarded throughout the world of horseracing and has served the sport well both in Ireland and internationally. Announcing his decision now allows us to identify his successor in a planned way and we will commence this process soon.

"While we are sorry to see him leave, we fully respect his decision and would like to wish him well for the future."