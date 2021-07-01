Horse racing tips: Paul Townend can make winning return from two-month hiatus at Tipperary

Out of action since May 1, champion-jockey Paul Townend returns at Tipperary today and might land the Grade 3 Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle on the Norman Lee-trained Sole Pretender.

Sole Pretender, whose career has been interrupted by injury, is the highest-rated in the field and sets the standard.

A three-time winner in 2019, Sole Pretender ran a cracker when fifth, off a mark of 147, to Tudor City in the Guinness Galway Hurdle almost two years ago.

Off the track since August 2019 until last April, the free-going Gold Well gelding produced a fine effort to land a two-mile conditions hurdle in Cork, beating Bapaume.

And, tried in Grade 1 company at the Punchestown Festival, Sole Pretender ran a cracker in the Champion Stayers, won by Klassical Deream, when his stamina gave out between the last two flights and he weakened to finish fifth.

Opportunities are limited, at this time of year, for a 150-rated hurdler. But today’s race, back over two miles, looks ideal for Lee’s stable star despite the presence of some solid JP McManus-owned contenders, including Band Of Outlaws, winner of the Boodles at Cheltenham in 2019 and third to Tudor City (with Sole Pretender fifth) in the Galway Hurdle four months later.

He, too, was returning from a long break when third to Pepperoni Pete in a flat handicap at Naas in mid-May and, although rated 5lb inferior to Sole Pretender, is a realistic threat.

Mark Walsh, retained rider for the McManus operation, partners Dessie McDonogh’s Hearts Are Trumps, also Galway-bound, winner of a valuable handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse over Easter but rated 137, so needing to improve.

Another McManus runner is Darasso, a winner over hurdles at Killarney and fences in Listowel on his last two starts. But Sole Pretender is the one to beat.

Paul Townend, who will be on board Sole Pretender for the first time, might return on a winner, when he rides the Willie Mullins-trained Rock Road in the opening 80-109 handicap hurdle, although the nine-year-old has been absent since landing a handicap chase in Kilbeggan a year ago, his first run after a nine-month break.

In the maiden hurdle action, Tucson Train, a point-to-point winner and runner-up to Pipers Meadow on his hurdling bow at Punchestown, should take advantage of the 8lb. he receives from his main rivals in a division of the Tipperary Town Maiden Hurdle.

Bellewstown starts its traditional, three-day July meeting with an eight-race flat card. And Might And Mercy, representing the formidable partnership of Noel Meade and Colin Keane, should take plenty of beating in the Irish EBF Auction series 2-Y-0 Maiden.

Unplaced on debut, this filly went close against the well-regarded Impeachd Alexander at Cork on her second start and might prove too strong for Johnny Murtagh’s Threebagsfull.

In the other juvenile action, the opening fillies maiden, Jessica Harrington’s Bellebal, a 20/1 shot when recovering from a slow start and getting within a neck of Dolly May at Limerick, should be tough to beat.

And Willie McCreery’s Jungle Jane, a creditable third to Ultra Beat in the ‘Rockingham’ at the Curragh on Sunday, might prove best in the five-furlong Indaver Handicap.

SELECTIONS

TIPPERARY

John Ryan

4.45. Rock Road

5.15. Sole Pretender (Nap)

5.45. New Ross

6.15. Lonesome Boatman

6.45. Tuscon Train

7.15. Fest Deiz

7.45. Not So Simple

8.15. Sherodan

Next Best

4.45. Top Line Tommy

5.15. Band Of Outlaws

5.45. Blackstair Rocco

6.15. Tirmizi

6.45. Dark Spark

7.15. Macgiloney

7.45. Galypso Clermont

8.15. Level Neverending

BELLEWSTOWN

John Ryan

4.25. Bellabel (n.b.)

5.00. Spanish Class

5.30. Tipperary Moon

6.00. Might And Mercy

6.30. Jungle Jane

7.00. Franno

7.30. Forgetthesurprise

8.00. Mythical

Next Best

4.25. Capitulation

5.00. Medway

5.30. Hidden Spark

6.00. Threebagsfull

6.30. Iva Batt

7.00. Ever A Dream

7.30. Hattie Amarin

8.00. Dalvey