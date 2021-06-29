Layfayette comes from off strong pace to land listed prize at Roscommon

The combination of Noel Meade’s Layfayette and Chris Hayes, successful in the Irish Lincoln back in March, struck again when coming from off a strong pace to land the listed Lenabane Stakes in Roscommon.

Hector De Maris blazed the trail and Hayes later admitted that his mount was off the bridle passing the stands as he tracked favourite Reve Do Vol before pouncing to lead early in the final furlong to triumph by a length and a quarter, with Haparanda staying on for third and the favourite fading to finish sixth.

“The trip wasn’t a concern – I was more worried about the ground, because he won the Lincoln in heavy,” explained the winning rider. “Noel said he came out of Ascot well. They went good and hard and I knew they couldn’t keep going. So it was easy to ride a waiting race on him and he quickened up well. It was a nice bit of placing by Noel. I’m not sure where he’ll go now, but it was great to get back on him.”

Disappointed by Reve De Vol in the feature, champion-jockey Colin Keane dominated the rest of the card, registering a fine treble on Once Upon a River, La Joconde and Florence Camille.

The Ger Lyons-trained Once Upon A River built on his promising debut run at Gowran to make all in the two-year-old maiden, scoring by four lengths from Canters Well and prompting Shane Lyons to explain,

“Ger wasn’t going to rush him after his Gowran run, but this race presented itself. He loved the ground and it’s all about next year with him. It’s great for his owner-breeder Trevor Strewart, who is here, as this colt’s dam Cassandra Go died last week.”

Keane was successful on hot-pot La Joconde, for Aidan O’Brien, Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Maiden. But the 30/100 favourite, down the field in the Cazoo Oaks last time, had to work hard to see off Ubuntu before holding Karatayka by a length and a quarter.

“She had to work for it,” admitted Keane, “But she had some very good form in the book and I wanted to keep it as simple as possible. It’s nice to get a winning bracket with her. You’ll see a better filly when she goes further and is ridden with more restraint.”

Keane rounded off the evening when calling on his strength and powers of persuasion on the lightly- raced, Dermot Weld-trained filly Florence Camille to get the better of favourite Ballinlough Gale in the finale.

A course and distance maiden winner on his penultimate start, Joseph O’Brien’s Prairie Dancer again showed his liking for Roscommon when making all to justify 5/4 favouritism in the Athlone Handicap.

The gelding was ridden by Shane Crosse, who said, “He’s improving the whole time. He obviously likes the track and front-running suits him. The ground doesn’t matter to him and, hopefully, he’ll continue to progress.”

Favourite-backers were on the mark in both divisions of the seven-furlong Thanks To All The Frontline Workers Apprentice Handicap, with What A Feeling, ridden for Pat Murphy by Luke McAteer, justifying 9/4 favouritism in the first division, and Ross O’Sullivan, on the mark with Galway-bound Longbourn at the Curragh over the weekend, taking the second leg with 7/2 market-leader Miss Florentine (Mikey Sheehy).