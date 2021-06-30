Horse racing tips: Progressive Erosandpsyche should prove tough to beat at Tipperary

Course and distance winner Erosandpsyche looks the stand-out bet, in the five-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race, on today’s Flat card in Tipperary.
Erosandpsyche is open to further improvement and should be very tough to beat here. And, if he fails to live up to his new rating, Back To Brussels is the one likely to take advantage.
Today’s feature is the Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes, a five-furling listed event for two-year-olds. And Sacred Bridge, reappearing quickly after a debut success at Naas a week ago, looks the one to beat.
A daughter of Bated Breath, trained for Juddmonte by Ger Lyons, she justified hefty market support, travelling well throughout and coming through late to master the experienced Agartha readily.
With that experience under her belt, Sacred Bridge sets a decent standard and should cope sufficiently well with the drop-back to the minimum trip to see off Ballydoyle colt Amalfi Coast, winner of a six-furlong maiden in Cork before finishing down the field behind Chipotle in the ‘Windsor Castle’ at Royal Ascot, and British raider Misty Ayr, sixth to Quick Suzy in the ‘Queen Mary’ and representing Keith Dalgleish.
The other two-year-old event, the five-runner Glenvale Stud Race, over an extended seven furlongs, is an intriguing affair.
Outpaced in the closing stages when fourth to Castle Star in the Group 3 ‘Marble Hill’ at the Curragh last time, Jim Bolger’s Celtic Times won his maiden over seven at Leopardstown, with subsequent winners behind.
But, on a line through Moony Beams, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Maritime Wings is preferred.
This Gleneagles colt, a 22/1 shot on debut, came from last to first to beat the Lyons colt at Leopardstown and, with improvement expected, might score again under Dylan Browne McMonagle.
4.40. Orinoco River
5.15. Sacred Bridge
5.45. Art Of Unity
6.15. Erosandpsyche (Nap)
6.45. Maritime Wings (n.b.)
7.15. Nothingbuttrouble
7.45. Figlio D’arte
8.15. Allora Yeats
4.40. Sangria
5.15. Amalfo Coast
5.45. Poet’s Pride
6.15. Back To Brussels
6.45. Celtic Times
7.15. Dixon Line
7.45. Angel In The Sky
8.15. Battle Angel