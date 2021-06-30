Horse racing tips: Progressive Erosandpsyche should prove tough to beat at Tipperary

Course and distance winner Erosandpsyche looks the stand-out bet, in the five-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race, on today’s Flat card in Tipperary.

The Kieran Cotter-trained colt impressed over this terrain back in April, when making most of the running and slamming subsequent Curragh handicap winner Shelly Banks.

Tried in listed company at Navan next time, he tried to force the pace before weakening, being eased and finishing in rear.

Ridden with a little more restraint last time, again in listed company, in the Midsummer Sprint in Cork, Erosandpsyche was in front soon after the two-furlong pole before being headed a furlong out and finishing a creditable third behind star sprinter Logo Hunter (on course for the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh) and Dickiedooda (subsequently placed again at listed level in Ayr).

That run at Cork saw the selection’s official rating jump from 91 to 101, which leaves him 5lb. above his chief rival here, Fozzy Stack’s Back To Brussels, who finished over two lengths behind him in sixth spot at Cork.

Erosandpsyche is open to further improvement and should be very tough to beat here. And, if he fails to live up to his new rating, Back To Brussels is the one likely to take advantage.

Today’s feature is the Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes, a five-furling listed event for two-year-olds. And Sacred Bridge, reappearing quickly after a debut success at Naas a week ago, looks the one to beat.

A daughter of Bated Breath, trained for Juddmonte by Ger Lyons, she justified hefty market support, travelling well throughout and coming through late to master the experienced Agartha readily.

With that experience under her belt, Sacred Bridge sets a decent standard and should cope sufficiently well with the drop-back to the minimum trip to see off Ballydoyle colt Amalfi Coast, winner of a six-furlong maiden in Cork before finishing down the field behind Chipotle in the ‘Windsor Castle’ at Royal Ascot, and British raider Misty Ayr, sixth to Quick Suzy in the ‘Queen Mary’ and representing Keith Dalgleish.

The other two-year-old event, the five-runner Glenvale Stud Race, over an extended seven furlongs, is an intriguing affair.

Outpaced in the closing stages when fourth to Castle Star in the Group 3 ‘Marble Hill’ at the Curragh last time, Jim Bolger’s Celtic Times won his maiden over seven at Leopardstown, with subsequent winners behind.

But, on a line through Moony Beams, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Maritime Wings is preferred.

This Gleneagles colt, a 22/1 shot on debut, came from last to first to beat the Lyons colt at Leopardstown and, with improvement expected, might score again under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.40. Orinoco River

5.15. Sacred Bridge

5.45. Art Of Unity

6.15. Erosandpsyche (Nap)

6.45. Maritime Wings (n.b.)

7.15. Nothingbuttrouble

7.45. Figlio D’arte

8.15. Allora Yeats

Next Best

4.40. Sangria

5.15. Amalfo Coast

5.45. Poet’s Pride

6.15. Back To Brussels

6.45. Celtic Times

7.15. Dixon Line

7.45. Angel In The Sky

8.15. Battle Angel