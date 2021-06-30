Horse racing tips: Progressive Erosandpsyche should prove tough to beat at Tipperary

Horse racing tips: Progressive Erosandpsyche should prove tough to beat at Tipperary

Erosandpsyche and Declan McDonogh win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Tipperary. Photo: Healy Racing

Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 07:00
John Ryan

Course and distance winner Erosandpsyche looks the stand-out bet, in the five-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race, on today’s Flat card in Tipperary.

The Kieran Cotter-trained colt impressed over this terrain back in April, when making most of the running and slamming subsequent Curragh handicap winner Shelly Banks. 

Tried in listed company at Navan next time, he tried to force the pace before weakening, being eased and finishing in rear.

Ridden with a little more restraint last time, again in listed company, in the Midsummer Sprint in Cork, Erosandpsyche was in front soon after the two-furlong pole before being headed a furlong out and finishing a creditable third behind star sprinter Logo Hunter (on course for the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh) and Dickiedooda (subsequently placed again at listed level in Ayr).

That run at Cork saw the selection’s official rating jump from 91 to 101, which leaves him 5lb. above his chief rival here, Fozzy Stack’s Back To Brussels, who finished over two lengths behind him in sixth spot at Cork.

Erosandpsyche is open to further improvement and should be very tough to beat here. And, if he fails to live up to his new rating, Back To Brussels is the one likely to take advantage.

Today’s feature is the Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes, a five-furling listed event for two-year-olds. And Sacred Bridge, reappearing quickly after a debut success at Naas a week ago, looks the one to beat.

A daughter of Bated Breath, trained for Juddmonte by Ger Lyons, she justified hefty market support, travelling well throughout and coming through late to master the experienced Agartha readily. 

With that experience under her belt, Sacred Bridge sets a decent standard and should cope sufficiently well with the drop-back to the minimum trip to see off Ballydoyle colt Amalfi Coast, winner of a six-furlong maiden in Cork before finishing down the field behind Chipotle in the ‘Windsor Castle’ at Royal Ascot, and British raider Misty Ayr, sixth to Quick Suzy in the ‘Queen Mary’ and representing Keith Dalgleish.

The other two-year-old event, the five-runner Glenvale Stud Race, over an extended seven furlongs, is an intriguing affair.

Outpaced in the closing stages when fourth to Castle Star in the Group 3 ‘Marble Hill’ at the Curragh last time, Jim Bolger’s Celtic Times won his maiden over seven at Leopardstown, with subsequent winners behind.

But, on a line through Moony Beams, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Maritime Wings is preferred.

This Gleneagles colt, a 22/1 shot on debut, came from last to first to beat the Lyons colt at Leopardstown and, with improvement expected, might score again under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

SELECTIONS 

John Ryan 

4.40. Orinoco River 

5.15. Sacred Bridge 

5.45. Art Of Unity 

6.15. Erosandpsyche (Nap) 

6.45. Maritime Wings (n.b.) 

7.15. Nothingbuttrouble 

7.45. Figlio D’arte 

8.15. Allora Yeats 

Next Best 

4.40. Sangria 

5.15. Amalfo Coast 

5.45. Poet’s Pride 

6.15. Back To Brussels 

6.45. Celtic Times 

7.15. Dixon Line 

7.45. Angel In The Sky 

8.15. Battle Angel

More in this section

Layfayette comes from off strong pace to land listed prize at Roscommon Layfayette comes from off strong pace to land listed prize at Roscommon
Horse Racing - Huntingdon Racecourse Irish jockey breaks back and ribs in horror fall
Colin Keane onboard Reve De Vol comes home to win 2/6/2021 Horse racing tips: Rely on proven stayer Reve De Vol at Roscommon
Horse Racing - Third Ascot Racecourse Beer Festival - Day Two - Ascot Racecourse

Two cameramen seriously injured in fall at Hamilton

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up