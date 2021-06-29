Irish jockey breaks back and ribs in horror fall

Micheal Nolan fractured his T5 and T6 vertebrae and broke several ribs when taking a nasty tumble in the Southwell Handicap Chase
Irish jockey breaks back and ribs in horror fall
Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 14:48
Keith Hamer

Irish jockey Micheal Nolan is set to have surgery today after suffering back injuries in a fall at Southwell.

The jump jockey fractured his T5 and T6 vertebrae and broke several ribs when taking a nasty tumble from the Seamus Mullins-trained Ardbruce at the second fence in the Southwell Handicap Chase over two miles on Monday.

He was treated on track and then taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for further assessment. Nolan was conscious and complaining of chest pains.

"X-rays show the fracture in T5 and T6 which they are going to operate on this afternoon and stabilise," said Mullins.

"They found the uppermost rib was broken as well, which was giving him the chest pain. His lungs were OK.

"He'll be in hospital a few days post op and he should be out by the weekend at the latest.

"The prognosis is pretty good. Yes, he'll be out for an extended period, but everything is moving and he said he was feeling quite comfortable this morning. He'll be fine long-term.

"I've spoken to him this morning and he's in good spirits."

More in this section

2020 Galway Summer Festival - Day One - Galway Racecourse Galway Races hoping to welcome 5,000 racegoers to Ballybrit next month
Thundering Nights prevails in Pretty Polly Stakes thriller for Joseph O’Brien Thundering Nights prevails in Pretty Polly Stakes thriller for Joseph O’Brien
Jessica Harrington speaks out on Jim Bolger claims of drugs cheats in horse racing Jessica Harrington speaks out on Jim Bolger claims of drugs cheats in horse racing
Colin Keane onboard Reve De Vol comes home to win 2/6/2021

Horse racing tips: Rely on proven stayer Reve De Vol at Roscommon

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up