Horse racing tips: Rely on proven stayer Reve De Vol at Roscommon

The Ger Lyons-trained Reve De Vol looks the horse to beat in the listed Lenabane Stakes, the annual feature of Roscommon’s flat programme.

The gelded son of Siyouni will encounter faster conditions than ever before. But, a proven stayer and the highest-rated of the eight runners, he undoubtedly sets the standard.

His juvenile form included a debut success at Fairyhouse in a campaign which saw him contest a Group 2 at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend, where he finished a creditable third to Saturday’s Curragh winner Cadillac.

In his two subsequent outings in 2020, he filled fifth spot in the ‘Beresford’ (Group 2) won by High Definition and ended his season with a fourth to Flying Visit in the ‘Eyrefiled’ at Leopardstown.

And Reve De Vol could hardly have started his three-year-old campaign any better, staying on dourly to beat rock-solid older rival Patrick Sarsfield in the listed Orby Stakes at the Curragh, when Jim Bolger’s Geometrical, a rival again here, was a close-up, 100/1 fifth.

Today’s step up to almost a mile and a half is likely to bring about more improvement from the Moyglare-owned gelding. And he should make a bold bid to give Ger Lyons and Colin Keane a first win in a race Joseph O’Brien has won for the last two years and relies this time on unexposed Point Nepan, narrow conqueror of Malawi on his sole start, in a thirteen-furlong Navan maiden four weeks ago.

This Camelot colt is an unknown quantity, but is a potential threat, along with Irish Lincoln winner Layfayette, last seen when finishing a solid sixth to Real World in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.

On his only previous venture over today’s trip, he chased home one of today’s rivals Haparanda in a Leopardstown handicap last October.

The Glenburnie combination of Lyons and Keane might also take the opening two-year-old maiden with once-raced Churchill colt Once Upon A River, who almost overcame his inexperience to land a Gowran Park maiden on his debut.

Beaten a head and a short-head by the experienced Hadman and Unconquerable, the selection had Ballydoyle colt Minister Of War over two lengths back in fourth. And with both horses expected to improve, Once Upon A River is expected to confirm the form.

With both Seamus Heffernan and Wayne Lordan suspended, Colin Keane has two rides for Ballydoyle and might hit the target on class-dropping La Joconde in the Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Maiden.

This Frankel half-sister to last year’s Irish Derby winner Santiago earned a mark of 97 following a close third to Sense Of Style in a listed event at the Curragh last October.

This season, she has been second to Alazenya in a Leopardstown maiden, fourth to Dubai Fountain in the Cheshire Oaks and, last time, raced close to the pace until early in the straight before weakening to finish in rear behind stable-companion Snowfall in the Cazoo Oaks.

Reverting to maiden company, this 90-rated, seven-race maiden should open her account.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.40. Once Upon A River (n.b.)

5.10. Sister Lola

5.40. Intervention

6.10. In The Attic

6.40. La Joconde

7.10. Prairie Dancer

7.40. Reve De Vol (Nap)

8.10. Florence Camille

Next Best

4.40. Minister Of War

5.10. Zumeradda

5.40. What A Feeling

6.10. Miss Florentine

6.40. Ubuntu

7.10. Call Me Sweetheart

7.40. Geometrical

8.10. Ballimlough Gale