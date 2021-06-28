Galway Races hoping to welcome 5,000 racegoers to Ballybrit next month

On the back of racegoers attending a first meeting since March of last year, the Galway Races is hoping to welcome 5,000 spectators for each day of their week-long extravaganza next month.
As part of a pilot event, the Curragh housed 1,000 spectators for the Irish Derby meeting last Saturday and Ballybrit now hopes to see 35,000 people over the course of their seven-day festival, an event that kicks off on July 26.
There were no racegoers at last year's Galway Races due to Covid-19 restrictions but the hope is there will be some spectators present next month.
"Morning, We've been working with @HRIRacing & the Government to host 5,000 people each day outdoors for our Festival. This has not yet been confirmed, but be assured, we are working away in the background. Stay tuned," Galway Races said via Twitter on Monday.