Galway Races hoping to welcome 5,000 racegoers to Ballybrit next month

On the back of racegoers attending a first meeting since March of last year, the Galway Races is hoping to welcome 5,000 spectators for each day of their week-long extravaganza next month.

As part of a pilot event, the Curragh housed 1,000 spectators for the Irish Derby meeting last Saturday and Ballybrit now hopes to see 35,000 people over the course of their seven-day festival, an event that kicks off on July 26.