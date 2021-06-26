Go Bears Go justifies supplement as Cadillac motors home for Harrington

Like the main event, the big race in the Irish Derby undercard went for export as Go Bears Go ran out a gutsy winner of the Group 2 GAIN Railway Stakes.

Both originally from Galway, David Loughnane and Rossa Ryan, the winning trainer and jockey respectively, now ply their trade in England and they combined to winning effect here as Go Bears Go justified connections’ decision to supplement for this contest with a gritty display just nine days after defeat over five furlongs in the Norfolk Stakes.

The Kodi Bear colt was beaten just a head by Perfect Power, who was drawn on the opposite side, at Royal Ascot but refused to be denied this time and was returned the 17-2 winner.

Having started sluggishly, Castle Star made smooth progress from the back but, while he passed his other rivals, Go Bears Go, who was in the firing line throughout, was not for catching.

Paying tribute to his willing partner, Ryan said: “I knew he’d stay; the trip wasn’t a question, it was a matter of whether he had come out of Ascot and he showed he had. He’s tough and I think he’ll improve again. He ran a super race in the Norfolk — he was just on the wrong side. We were so positive that he'd stay six furlongs. I can’t believe it, to be back on home soil, it’s brilliant.”

A promising sort as a juvenile, Cadillac defied a 232-day absence to make a perfect start to his three-year-old campaign when winning the Group 3 ARM Holding International Stakes.

Cadillac had not been seen since running creditably to finish fourth at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf last November and only just hung on here as Joseph O'Brien's Dawn Patrol surged at him late on, a short head separating the front two at the line with 2-1 favourite True Self back in third.

“I thought I was beaten,” winning trainer Jessica Harrington admitted. “I'm delighted for the horse as things didn't go his way last autumn and to come back now, having had a bit of a setback earlier in the spring, is fantastic.

“We'll try to win a Group 1 with him. He may have one more run and then go for the Irish Champion Stakes. He loves Leopardstown.

“He's a proper horse to do that on his first run of the year. He had to squeeze through and do all the things he hadn't done before.”

In the opening race of the day, Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes, the Eddie Lynam-trained Romantic Proposal came from last to first to land the spoils.

Confidently ridden by Chris Hayes, the 11-4 favourite travelled smoothly and cruised into the lead in the last half a furlong and surged to a length and a half victory over Teresa Mendoza with Quarantine Dreams back in third.

On the back of this impressive success, Betfair cut Romantic Proposal from 33-1 to 16-1 for the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York and Lynam believes his filly has the ability to compete at that level.

Lynam said: “We took our time with her, she didn’t run at two, progressed at three, this idiot thought we might be a miler! But she’s just got faster. I thought she was always going well but I thought we were running out of furlongs.

“If the ground turns up slow, she might take her chance back at five in the Sapphire Stakes (next month) and if it didn’t there’s plenty of other options. But I’ve been a bit ambitious, she’s the first one I’ve entered in a Group 1 in a long time, I think she’s good.”

A close third at Gowran Park last time out, the Michael Halford-trained and Ronan Whelan-ridden Sindhia went two better this time to win the Dubai Duty Free Summer Fillies Handicap, a contest that had no shortage of hard-luck stories.

“She’s a smashing filly and I asked Pat (Downes, Aga Khan’s Irish Studs manager) to keep her in training as a four-year-old which you wouldn’t do too often with a filly with her rating.

“I always felt the best was yet to come with her. She’s a half-sister to Sonaiyla who improved greatly at four and I felt this filly had the potential to do that.

“It’s great to get a winner here this weekend and especially for His Highness who has been a great supporter of ours, and especially a filly like her when you stick your neck out to keep her in training at four. Hopefully there is more to come from her.” The Johnny Murtagh-trained Fourhometwo did the business in the Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes.

“He needs a good pace to aim at and we had that today. He’s a nice horse for all those races and is improving the whole time,” said winning jockey Ben Coen.

“He’s a bit buzzy but he’s getting better with every run. I like him.” Reflecting on Earlswood’s performance in finishing fourth in the Irish Derby, Coen added: “It was a messy race but he didn’t disappoint us, he ran a cracker. He showed that he’s able to compete with them and he’ll be back.”

Elsewhere, the Adrian McGuinness-trained Sirjack Thomas sprang a 25-1 surprise to win the Dubai Duty Free Handicap while the finale, the Dubai Duty Free Irish EBF Handicap, was won by Dermot Weld’s Dalton Highway for the second year in a row.