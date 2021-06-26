Buick's turbo finish get Hurricane Lane up to win Irish Derby 

British raiders dominate as Dettori's Lone Eagle pipped on the line
Buick's turbo finish get Hurricane Lane up to win Irish Derby 

JUST UP: William Buick on Hurricane Lane comes witha flying late run to pip Frankie Dettori's Lone Eagle in Saturday's DDF Irish Derby. Picture: Morgan Treacy, Inpho

Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 16:16
Darren Norris, The Curragh

Hurricane Lane just got up in the closing stages to deny Lone Eagle as the British raiders dominated the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Third at Epsom behind stablemate Adayar, Charlie Appleby made no secret of the fact he expected Hurricane Lane to come out on top that day.

Winner of the Dante Stakes at York prior to his big date at Epsom, Hurricane Lane met with his first defeat there but regained the winning thread under William Buick.

Frankie Dettori looked to have stolen the Classic on Martyn Meade's Lone Eagle, shooting three lengths clear with two furlongs to run.

There was plenty of trouble in running for those in behind though, with Hurricane Lane seemingly edging right in the melee, but once straightened out he began to make ground relentlessly, eventually prevailing by a neck.

The pair pulled seven lengths clear of Wordsworth in third, with a stewards' inquiry swiftly called.

The big disappointment of the race was the favourite, Aidan O'Brien's High Definition, who was one of the first horses beaten.

More to follow...

More in this section

Luke McAteer onboard Beyond Happy comes home to win ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby happening tomorrow at 3.45pm 25/6/2 Beyond Happy makes all to land spoils at the Curragh
Horse racing tips: High Definition to give Ryan Moore first Irish Derby success Horse racing tips: High Definition to give Ryan Moore first Irish Derby success
Ben Coen 24/6/2021 Royal Ascot conquered, Johnny Murtagh now eyes Derby glory
Michael Hussey on Carlisle Bay and Wayne Lordan on High Definition 6/6/2021

Talking Horses: High Definition can deliver in Irish Derby

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up