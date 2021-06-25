Beyond Happy makes all to land spoils at the Curragh

Beyond Happy makes all to land spoils at the Curragh

Luke McAteer onboard Beyond Happy comes home to win the Bord Na Mona Recycling Apprentice Derby ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby happening tomorrow at 3.45pm. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 20:25
John Ryan

Jim Bolger won the Bord Na Mona Recycling Apprentice Derby for the third time in four years when Beyond Happy, enterprisingly ridden by Luke McAteer, made all to land the spoils in Friday night’s twin-feature at the Curragh.

The 4/1 shot, a son of Fastnet Rock, tackling a mile and a half for the first time, dictated the pace, enjoyed a clear lead before half-way and, when chased by the pack in the straight, stayed on stoutly to beat longshot Allora Yeats by a length and a quarter.

“It’s always a nice race to win,” commented Una Manning, representing her trainer/father. “I don’t know what Luke’s instructions were, but Dad told him what to do before he left and told him he’d win. He appreciated the step-up in trip. He did it well and there should be more in him.”

But it was another apprentice Joey Sheridan, who took the Friday night riding honours with a 149/1 double, initiated on Ken Condon’s venerable seven-year-old Ice Cold In Alex in the Brady Family Supporting Barrettstown Handicap.

Sheridan completed his double when the Ross O’Sullivan-trained Longbourn ran out an emphatic winner of the second twin-feature, the TRI Equestrian Handicap, with a length and three-quarters to spare over Solene Lilyette.

The opening two-year-old maidens were undoubtedly the highlight of the card and the Ger Lyons-trained Beauty Inspire, a son of Mehmas, looked an exciting prospect when beating another well- regarded debutant Cowboy Justice convincingly in the six-furlong maiden.

Confidently handed by Colin Keane, the 16/5 favourite came through smoothly to lead at the furlong-pole and, given one smack, quickened clear in great style to win by three and three-quarter lengths.

“He came from Tally Ho, well prepared,” explained Shane Lyons. “We don’t usually make early closing entries, but this fellow is well entered-up. We think he’s very smart. He runs for good Hong Kong-based owners and he’ll end up out there next year. But we’ll enjoy his two-year-old career first.”

The seven-furlong fillies maiden produced a great tussle, with just a short-head separating the experienced Discoveries, for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley, and Aidan O’Brien’s debutant Tuesday.

The winner is a full-sister to Alpha Centauri and a half-sister to Alpine Star, both multiple Group 1 winner, while the runner-up is a full-sister to Minding and Empress Josephine.

“She’s still very green and Shane feels she’d be better in a better race,” said the winning trainer.

More in this section

Ben Coen 24/6/2021 Royal Ascot conquered, Johnny Murtagh now eyes Derby glory
Willow back to winning ways in Naas Oaks Trial Willow back to winning ways in Naas Oaks Trial
The Dubai Duty Free Irish derby Jim Bolger to be invited before Oireachtas committee to discuss doping claims
Michael Hussey on Carlisle Bay and Wayne Lordan on High Definition 6/6/2021

Talking Horses: High Definition can deliver in Irish Derby

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up