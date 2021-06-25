Beyond Happy makes all to land spoils at the Curragh

Jim Bolger won the Bord Na Mona Recycling Apprentice Derby for the third time in four years when Beyond Happy, enterprisingly ridden by Luke McAteer, made all to land the spoils in Friday night’s twin-feature at the Curragh.

The 4/1 shot, a son of Fastnet Rock, tackling a mile and a half for the first time, dictated the pace, enjoyed a clear lead before half-way and, when chased by the pack in the straight, stayed on stoutly to beat longshot Allora Yeats by a length and a quarter.

“It’s always a nice race to win,” commented Una Manning, representing her trainer/father. “I don’t know what Luke’s instructions were, but Dad told him what to do before he left and told him he’d win. He appreciated the step-up in trip. He did it well and there should be more in him.”

But it was another apprentice Joey Sheridan, who took the Friday night riding honours with a 149/1 double, initiated on Ken Condon’s venerable seven-year-old Ice Cold In Alex in the Brady Family Supporting Barrettstown Handicap.

Sheridan completed his double when the Ross O’Sullivan-trained Longbourn ran out an emphatic winner of the second twin-feature, the TRI Equestrian Handicap, with a length and three-quarters to spare over Solene Lilyette.

The opening two-year-old maidens were undoubtedly the highlight of the card and the Ger Lyons-trained Beauty Inspire, a son of Mehmas, looked an exciting prospect when beating another well- regarded debutant Cowboy Justice convincingly in the six-furlong maiden.

Confidently handed by Colin Keane, the 16/5 favourite came through smoothly to lead at the furlong-pole and, given one smack, quickened clear in great style to win by three and three-quarter lengths.

“He came from Tally Ho, well prepared,” explained Shane Lyons. “We don’t usually make early closing entries, but this fellow is well entered-up. We think he’s very smart. He runs for good Hong Kong-based owners and he’ll end up out there next year. But we’ll enjoy his two-year-old career first.”

The seven-furlong fillies maiden produced a great tussle, with just a short-head separating the experienced Discoveries, for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley, and Aidan O’Brien’s debutant Tuesday.

The winner is a full-sister to Alpha Centauri and a half-sister to Alpine Star, both multiple Group 1 winner, while the runner-up is a full-sister to Minding and Empress Josephine.

“She’s still very green and Shane feels she’d be better in a better race,” said the winning trainer.