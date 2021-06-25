Talking Horses: High Definition can deliver in Irish Derby

The 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby looks a cracking renewal and High Definition can live up to his lofty reputation to give Aidan O’Brien a record-extending 15th victory in the Curragh Classic.

Having come from seemingly impossible positions to win his two starts as a two-year-old, the Galileo colt went into the winter as the ante-post favourite for the Epsom Derby but connections’ eventually opted to sidestep that engagement to wait for the Irish equivalent.

That decision was made partly in the belief stablemate Bolshoi Ballet would prove an irresistible force at Epsom but also because High Definition had an interrupted build-up to the race, missing a planned run at Lingfield before making his belated return in the Dante Stakes, the last significant Derby trial before the big day itself.

High Definition surrendered his unbeaten record at York but again stayed on strongly from an unpromising position to finish third to Hurricane Lane.

In doing so, he gave the strong impression that stepping up to a mile and a half will really suit.

Saturday, three weeks on from Epsom, we’ll finally find out if that is the case as High Definition gets his shot at Classic glory.

However, with the Derby second, third, and fourth in opposition, High Definition will need to have taken a significant step forward to reign supreme.

He’ll also need to travel much sweeter through the early part of the race than he has to date as he won’t get away with a sluggish start against this calibre of opposition.

But, having reportedly had a clear run since York, the confident expectation is High Definition will strip significantly fitter on Saturday and that should allow him sit closer to the pace.

The fact his two wins as a two-year-old came at the Curragh is a further positive as the Kildare venue is a track that asks searching stamina questions.

And should that again prove the key requirement, High Definition will be hard to stop.

Not that it will be easy, the presence of British raiders Mojo Star and Hurricane Lane, second and third at Epsom, will ensure that.

Mojo Star was a 50-1 outsider at Epsom but he ran a cracking race, beating all bar Adayar. Richard Hannon’s charge remains a maiden but he will be a big threat to the favourite if he repeats his Epsom performance.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Hurricane Lane never seemed entirely comfortable in the Derby but he stayed on well to be placed and this likeable, straightforward colt looks sure to be there or thereabouts again.

Jim Bolger has made plenty of headlines on and off the track of late and his Mac Swiney has to enter calculations. A Group 1 winner as a juvenile, the New Approach colt already has a Classic success on his CV having got the better of stablemate Poetic Flare in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Given Poetic Flare has firmly established himself as the best three-year-old miler in Europe, that’s top-class form that warrants maximum respect.

However, Mac Swiney’s Group 1 successes have come on testing ground and conditions promise to be a good deal quicker at the Curragh. The other big question is stamina as Mac Swiney never really threatened to land a significant blow when fourth at Epsom.

It would be harsh to conclude he didn’t stay but whether a mile and a half is his optimum trip is open to debate.

And with stamina High Definition’s primary asset, there’ll be no hiding place in that department on Saturday afternoon.

Irish Derby verdict

1: High Definition

2: Hurricane Lane

3: Mac Swiney