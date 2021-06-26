Horse racing tips: High Definition to give Ryan Moore first Irish Derby success

High Definition is expected to give Ryan Moore a first Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby success at the Curragh today.

Ireland’s premier classic has eluded Moore, who has a total of 21 British and Irish classics on his CV, his most recent attempts being on beaten favourites Wings Of Eagles (2017), Saxon Warrior (2018) and Anthony Van Dyck (2019).

But, in another a competitive renewal of the race, Moore’s turn might come on lightly-raced High Definition, bidding to give Aidan O’Brien a fifteenth win in the race, although he must overcome the three colts who chased home Adayar in the Cazoo Derby in Epsom – Mojo Star, Hurricane Love and Mac Swiney.

Unbeaten in two starts as a two-year-old, a maiden and the Group 2 Beresford, and apparently in trouble a long way from home on both occasions before swooping late, High Definition’s return to action was delayed, reappearing in the Dante at York in mid-May where, once again, he was off the bridle early in the straight before staying on strongly in the closing stages and finishing third, beaten just two lengths, behind subsequent Epsom third Hurricane Lane.

Still raw at York, plenty of improvement is expected from High Definition. The decision not to go to Epsom means he comes into today’s race a fresh horse. We know that the Curragh track suits him and he’ll be more streetwise than he was in York.

Over the decades, the Epsom Derby has always been the best trial for today’s showpiece and Mojo Star, beaten four and a half lengths by Adayar, when an unconsidered 50/1 shot, deserves plenty of respect.

A supplementary entry to today’s race, Mojo Star is the only maiden in the field but, a proven stayer, has solid claims as he bids to give Richard Hannon and back-in-action Rossa Ryan a first win in the race.

Strictly on form, Epsom third Hurricane Lane holds High Definition on Dante form. But the likely improvement from the Ballydoyle colt and slight doubts about Hurricane Lane’s stamina might give the favourite the edge.

And, then, we have Mac Swiney, a dual Group 1 winner and conqueror of impressive St.James’s Palace Stakes winner and stable-companion Poetic Flare in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.

The Epsom track, apparently, didn’t suit Kevin Manning’s mount, who was beaten 11 lengths and has, on that form, plenty to find with both Mojo Star and Hurricane Lane. But Jim Bolger has expressed his optimism about a far better performance this time.

The Group 1 Pretty Polly is the highlight of tomorrow’s Curragh card, an opportunity for highly-rated Santa Barbara, beaten favourite in both the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and Cazoo Oaks, to prove herself, over a potentially ideal trip, ten furlongs.

Fozzy Stack and Chris Hayes might take both of the weekend’s Group 2 juvenile prizes, with Castle Star (Saturday’s Railway Stakes) and Cheerupsleepyjean (the Airlie Stud on Sunday).

SELECTIONS

SATURDAY

John Ryan

2.00. Romantic Proposal

2.30. More Beautiful

3.05. Castle Star (n.b.)

3.45. High Definition (Nap)

4.20. Cadillac

4.50. Fourhometwo

5.25. Hale Bopp

5.55. Arcadian Sunrise

Next Best

2.00. Teresa Mendoza

2.30. New Emerald Bay

3.05. Dr Zempf

3.45. Mojo Star

4.20. True Self

4.50. Sinawann

5.25. Bopedro

5.55. Dalton Highway

SUNDAY

John Ryan

1.30. Luxembourg

2.00. Cheerupsleepyjean (Nap)

2.30. Rough Diamond

3.05. Only Spoofing

3.40. Santa Barbara

4.10. Sunchart

4.45. Aesop (n.b.)

5.20. Notre Belle Bete

Next Best

1.30. Point Gellibrand

2.00. Yet

2.30. Roxette

3.05. Arnhem

3.40. Cayenne Pepper

4.10. Passion

4.45. Vultan

5.20. Saran