Horse racing tips: High Heels can rise to the occasion in Oaks Trial at Naas

High Heels, one of four Ballydoyle runners, might prove best in the listed Irish Stallion Farms Naas Oaks Trial in Naas this evening.
Back in trip and facing only fillies, Part House is a major threat to the selection, along with Paddy Twomey’s unexposed Killarney winner La Petite Coco.
4.25. Agartha
5.00. No More Porter
5.30. Musalsal
6.00. Kharma
6.30. High Heels
7.00. Apres Toi (Nap)
7.30. Oneiroi
8.00. Hamwood Flier (n.b.)
4.25. Sacred Bridge
5.00. Screen Siren
5.30. Gatwick Kitten
6.00. Fit For Function
6.30. Party House
7.00. I Siyou Baby
7.30. Kosman
8.00. Chicago Black Hawk