Horse racing tips: High Heels can rise to the occasion in Oaks Trial at Naas

High Heels, one of four Ballydoyle runners, might prove best in the listed Irish Stallion Farms Naas Oaks Trial in Naas this evening.

A daughter of Galileo, she won her maiden in Cork last September before ending her juvenile campaign with a fourth to Fantasy Lady in a listed event at the Curragh.

She has looked progressive in two starts this season, kicking off with a fourth to Insinuendo in the Group 3 Blue Wind, over this course and distance, early last month.

Normally ridden prominently, High Heels wore first-time cheekpieces last time, when making the running in the Group 3 Munster Oaks in Cork and, when headed, stuck to her task well to finish third behind older rivals Thunder Kiss and Silence Please.

Today, Seamus Heffernan’s mount drops in trip, but on a stiffer track than Cork, and faces only her three-year-old peers.In a wide-open renewal of this trial, she should be tough to beat.

Dangers include Party House, representing Ger Lyons and Colin Keane, successful last year with subsequent Irish Oaks winner Even So.

Party House made a very pleasing debut when beating subsequent winner The Brilliant Blue over this course and distance before taking on the boys in the listed Yeats Stakes in Navan, where she finished third behind Ballydoyle pair, Sir Lucan and subsequent Queen’s Vase runner-up Wordsworth.

Back in trip and facing only fillies, Part House is a major threat to the selection, along with Paddy Twomey’s unexposed Killarney winner La Petite Coco.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.25. Agartha

5.00. No More Porter

5.30. Musalsal

6.00. Kharma

6.30. High Heels

7.00. Apres Toi (Nap)

7.30. Oneiroi

8.00. Hamwood Flier (n.b.)

Next Best

4.25. Sacred Bridge

5.00. Screen Siren

5.30. Gatwick Kitten

6.00. Fit For Function

6.30. Party House

7.00. I Siyou Baby

7.30. Kosman

8.00. Chicago Black Hawk