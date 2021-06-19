'Beyond my wildest dreams': Oisín Murphy crowned top jockey at Royal Ascot

Oisín Murphy sealed the top jockey crown at Royal Ascot when steering Foxes Tales from last to first in the Golden Gates Stakes.

“It’s beyond my wildest dreams to be top jockey here. I watched this meeting with my parents and never thought this armband belonged with me. The last few days have been incredible,” said the Kerry jockey.

Down the field in a Derby trial at Chester, Foxes Tales was having just his fourth career outing in the red-hot atmosphere.

As the field were taken along at a breakneck pace by Fantastic Fox, also owned by King Power Racing and the choice of their retained rider Silvestre de Sousa, Murphy was plum last in the early stages.

When Fantastic Fox drifted away from the rail a huge gap appeared and Murphy was able to guide his mount, who quickened impressively, to the front.

However, just as it appeared the race was over the inexperience of Foxes Tales came to the fore and he began to drift markedly to his left.

Thankfully for his supporters the 13-2 chance had enough in hand to win by two and a quarter lengths from Visualisation, with Irish Legend third.

It was a fifth winner of the meeting for Murphy and a fourth for Balding.

Murphy said of the winner: “He’s very talented. He’s quite lazy, he didn’t want to race early and then he decided to go for a walkabout in the straight.

“I’m thrilled for Andrew and King Power, it’s brilliant.”