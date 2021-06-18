Irish racing report: Sonnyboyliston is icing on cake for Johnny Murtagh

Just an hour after Create Belief gave Murtagh (as a trainer) and stable-jockey Ben Coen a first Royal Ascot success, Shane Kelly delivered 6/5 favourite Sonnyboyliston with a well-timed challenge
Irish racing report: Sonnyboyliston is icing on cake for Johnny Murtagh

Sonnyboyliston and Shane Kelly win for trainer Johnny Murtagh from Sunchart. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 21:14
John Ryan

Sonnyboyliston crowned a never-to-be-forgotten day for Johnny Murtagh when landing the listed Martin Molony Stakes in Limerick today.

Just an hour after Create Belief gave Murtagh (as a trainer) and stable-jockey Ben Coen a first Royal Ascot success, Shane Kelly delivered 6/5 favourite Sonnyboyliston with a well-timed challenge to master Sunchart and 50/1 shot Questionaire, scoring by a length and a half in the colours of the Kildare Racing Club. Kelly (two winners short of losing his 3lb. claim) was recording the biggest win of his career and his first stakes win.

In Down Royal, Emmet Mullins completed a double with favourites Blackstair Rocco, one of two major gambles for the stable, and The Gossiper, both ridden by jockey-in-form Mike O’Connor.

As big as 8/1 in the morning and sent off at 10/11, Blackstair Rocco cruised to an effortless, sixteen lengths win in a division of the 80-95, while The Gossiper defied his penalty in the bumper, beating Esperti readily.

