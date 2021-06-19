Talking Horses: Dream Of Dreams can make it third time lucky

Dream Of Dreams can make it third time lucky in the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the feature race on the final day of Royal Ascot.

Beaten just a head by Ascot specialist Blue Point in this race in 2019, Michael Stoute’s charge was touched off in similarly agonising fashion last year when Hello Youmzaim came out on top.

On both occasions, Dream Of Dreams was doing his best work late on having been given plenty to do by jockey Ryan Moore.

Oisin Murphy replaced Moore in the plate in a Newbury Group 2 next time out and Dream Of Dreams, having been ridden far more forward, absolutely bolted in.

Murphy was similarly positive in the Sprint Cup at Haydock where Dream Of Dreams finally made his Group 1 breakthrough.

Dream Of Dreams did disappoint under Murphy on his final start last season but the seven-year-old got back to winning ways when scoring under Moore at Windsor last month.

In truth, that was little more than a penalty kick for such a talented operator but his victory should have blown away any cobwebs and proved his enthusiasm for the game remains undiminished by his advancing years.

In Starman and Nahaarr, first and second in the Group 2 Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes last time out, Dream Of Dreams faces two talented rivals with youth on their side.

However, the ground-versatile Dream Of Dreams is a proven performer at Group 1 level and the hope is Moore will take a leaf out of Murphy’s book and ride the Dream Ahead gelding closer to the pace.Should he do so, Dream Of Dreams could take some stopping.

Moore can also strike in the opening race, the Chesham Stakes, where the Aidan O’Brien-trained Point Lonsdale can lower the colours of Charlie Appleby’s New Science.

Point Lonsdale galloped his rivals into submission with an impressive debut success at the Curragh earlier this month and the Australia colt can take this step up in class in his stride to give O’Brien a sixth win in this race.

O’Brien and Moore will fancy Broome’s chances of sweeping away the opposition in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes but rain-softened conditions make Wonderful Tonight a huge player.

David Menuisier’s filly hasn’t run for 245 days when she followed up a Group 1 breakthrough on heavy ground in Longchamp with another top-level success on testing ground in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

With conditions in her favour, she should put up a bold show.

Out of luck with Battaash in the King’s Stand earlier this week, Charlie Hills can gain compensation in the Jersey Stakes where Mutasaabeq should go close in the hands of Jim Crowley.

The Invincible Spirit colt wasn’t disgraced when seventh to Poetic Flare in the English 2000 Guineas and the fact his debut success as a two-year-old came on heavy ground at Newmarket speaks positively in his favour.

Having completed a quickfire hat-trick when scoring at Newbury last month, Godolphin’s Creative Force is an obvious danger but this will be his first time racing beyond six furlongs. In light of testing underfoot conditions, stamina has to be a question mark.

The Wokingham Stakes, the big handicap of the day, looks fiendishly tricky but the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Punchbowl Flyer, on the back of recent wins at Windsor and Haydock, is in the form of his life at present and has winning form on heavy ground.

In a wide-open contest, he has decent each-way claims from stall 19.

The consistent King Frankel can get back winning ways in the Golden Gates Stakes.

An emphatic winner at Pontefract in April, Mark Johnston’s charge has found one two good in both starts since but ran with credit on both occasions. This looks a decent opportunity to get his head back in front.

A marathon week concludes with a marathon contest in the Queen Alexandra Stakes where Dermot Weld’s Falcon Eight, successful in the Chester Cup last month, can again do the business.

Royal Ascot tips

2.30: Point Lonsdale

3.05: Mutasaabeq

3.40: Wonderful Tonight (NB)

4.20: Dream Of Dreams (Nap)

5.00: Punchbowl Flyer (Each-way)

5.35: King Frankel

6.10: Falcon Eight