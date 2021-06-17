Leopardstown report: Relaxed Artist grinds out maiden success

Narrowly denied a first Royal Ascot winner with Liffey River, Joseph O’Brien recorded a double on homesoil when both Relaxed Artist and Hype delivered under Declan McDonogh in Leopardstown Thursday night.
Fourth on his debut over course and distance, Relaxed Artist (Declan McDonogh) sparked the double in the opening two-year-old auction race, taking over early in the straight and grinding it out to hold Gabbys Girl (receiving 20lb.) by three-quarters of a length.
“He showed natural progression from his first run, bounced off the ground and did it well,” stated O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell.
“He’s a nice, big, powerful horse, with loads of improvement in him and a strong stayer.
“Without a doubt, Joseph will be looking for a stakes race for him next – he’s a horse with a future.”
The double was completed when Hype overcame an absence since last October (when he won a Dundalk maiden) to land the Dundrum 3-Y-0 Handicap, digging deep late on to get the better of Windsor Pass by a head.
