Leopardstown report: Relaxed Artist grinds out maiden success

Narrowly denied a first Royal Ascot winner with Liffey River, Joseph O’Brien recorded a double on homesoil when both Relaxed Artist and Hype delivered under Declan McDonogh in Leopardstown Thursday night.

Fourth on his debut over course and distance, Relaxed Artist (Declan McDonogh) sparked the double in the opening two-year-old auction race, taking over early in the straight and grinding it out to hold Gabbys Girl (receiving 20lb.) by three-quarters of a length.