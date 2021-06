Thunder Eclipse looks another likely two-year-old winner for Fozzy Stack, in the LimerickRaces.ie Median Auction Maiden in Limerick this evening.

Stack is enjoying a good season with his juveniles, notably Group 3 winners Castle Star and Hermana Estrella and Thunder Eclipse, who holds an entry in the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh, looks set to open his account here, at the fourth attempt.