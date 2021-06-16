Irish racing report: Statuaire cruises to seond win

Statuaire made it two-from-two since joining Willie Mullins when landing the BoyleSports Novice Hurdle, completing a double for the champion trainer in Wexford.

A wide-margin winner on her Irish debut in Downpatrick, the 8/11 favourite cruised into the lead on the home-turn and won more comfortably than her half-length margin over Wouldn’t You Agree suggests.

Jack Foley, who has now won on his two rides for Mullins, explained: “Willie told me to be in no hurry, but she was travelling too well and I went on way too soon. She did it very well and was only going through the motions.”

The Mullins double was initiated when Klassy Kay registered her third win for Closutton, in the Slaney River Ladies Handicap Hurdle.

Jodie Townend, notching her first hurdle win for Mullins, was riding out her 7lb. claim and stated: “It was a dream ride. She jumped like a buck and gave me some spin.”

Matching the Mullins double was local trainer Paul Nolan, who struck in opener with Valentina Lady and long-absent Jeremys Jewel in the bumper.

“She was entitled to win,” said Nolan after Valentina Lady’s defeat of market rival Leac An Scail Lady, “Jordan (Gainford) gave her a super ride – he has a very good head for a young man.”

Off since contesting a Grade 2 mares event at Leopardstown in February 2020, the Barry O’Neill-ridden Jeremys Jewel travelled sweetly through the bumper before seeing off Time Gents to complete the Nolan double.

Meanwhile results were verymixed later in Navan, although the Joseph O’Brien-trained Flying Scotsman, a dual- winner on the flat in Galway last year, got favourite-backers off to a flyer when swooping late under Luke Dempsey to land the opening four-year-old maiden hurdle.

Dempsey said of the J P McManus-owned Galileo gelding, “He was a bit novicey and hit a flat-spot, but he got rolling coming to the last and finished well.”

Amateur Cormac Abernathy notched his second win in the saddle when Paul Traynor’s Lusis Naturea stayed on dourly to deny Baltinglass Hill (blundered badly at the last) and flattering favourite Hattie Amarin in the Stackallan Handicap Hurdle.